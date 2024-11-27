Conor McGregor’s Girlfriend Defends Him in ‘Scorched Earth’ Posting

The fiancee of UFC star Conor McGregor is defending him on Instagram after a civil jury found him liable after a sexual assault accusation.

“My man and I have created a beautiful life together. I love him I trust him and I BELIEVE HIM! Our four beautiful children whose smiling faces and happy hearts are testimony to the man he is and who we are! No one is entitled to comment on our relationship- we trust one another and love one another,” Dee Devlin wrote in the November 26 post on Instagram.

“Nothing or nobody will change that,” she added. “Our family stands strong!” She shared a photo showing her with McGregor and two kids. Devlin did not allow comments on the post.

In addition, she wrote a scathing Instagram story targeting the woman who accused McGregor of sexual assault.

Dee Devlin has 1.8 million followers on her Instagram page. She went “scorched earth” on McGregor’s accuser in the posts, TMZ reported.

Dee Devlin Made a Series of Accusations in the Instagram Stories, Saying She & Conor McGregor ‘Dealt With These Issues Privately’

The Instagram story makes a series of accusations against a woman identified by the Associated Press as Nikita Hand. It also contains a full-throated defense of Devlin’s relationship with McGregor.

“My sons will be warned women like you exist in the world,” it concludes.

“What sort of WOMAN are you?” the post says. “Conor and I dealt with these issues privately many years ago, as should be done in a relationship, and we have come out stronger than ever,” Devlin wrote in the series of Instagram stories.

“We have four beautiful children now whose smiling faces and happy hearts are a testament to who he is and who we are,” she wrote. “They without sin cast the first stone.”

Devlin’s Instagram page is filled with photos showing her with McGregor and their kids.

“My world ❤️ I love you with all of my heart forever ❤️” she wrote with one photo showing her with McGregor.

In 2022, she wrote, “Biggest happiest birthday to my man ❤️🥰 what an amazing year we have had, forever to go ❤️ I love you, my everything ❤️”

Conor McGregor Was Ordered to Pay $257,000 to Nikita Hand, Reports Say

According to the Associated Press, the comments came after a civil jury in Ireland ruled that McGregor would have to pay $257,000 to a woman, named by AP as Nikita Hand, who accused McGregor of having “brutally raped and battered” her at a Dublin hotel in 2018.

The AP reported that Hand accused McGregor of assaulting her “after a night of partying,” saying she was “heavily bruised and suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.”

According to the AP, McGregor denied sexually assaulting the woman and testified that the sex was consensual. His lawyer had said the accuser was just after money, according to The Associated Press.

The jury found him “liable,” and he vowed to appeal, according to AP.

Outside court, Hand spoke about her daughter, AP reported.

“She has given me so much strength and courage over the last six years throughout this nightmare to keep on pushing forward for justice,” she said, according to AP. “I want to show (her) and every other girl and boy that you can stand up for yourself if something happens to you, no matter who the person is, and justice will be served.”