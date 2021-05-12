Details Emerge About UFC Coach’s Alleged Bar Fight

More details have now emerged about the alleged bar fight UFC star Donald Cerrone told the media he witnessed between an unnamed assailant in New Mexico and controversial MMA coach Joshua Fabia. According to UFC star Lando Vannata, the showdown happened within the last year and concluded with a triangle choke submission.

Vannata pleaded the fifth when first asked about the alleged bar fight, but the 29-year-old went on to talk about “what may or may not have happened” that night.

He said, “Somebody that’s a triple OG at the gym where I train, and I still see him on a pretty frequent basis, may or may not have been involved in a physical confrontation with Joshua [Fabia], and may or may not have put him in a triangle and submitted him at a bar.”

Fabia is known in the MMA community for being the controversial coach of Diego Sanchez.

Vannata wouldn’t say anything else about the matter except to seemingly give the timing of the incident.

“I mean, if I had to put a time stamp on it, I would say, maybe within the last year,” Vannata said.

Vannata was speaking to the media in Houston about his upcoming bout at UFC 262. He faces Mike Grundy in a featherweight contest on May 15 in Houston.

UFC 262 is headlined by the riveting lightweight battle between Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler for the vacant UFC lightweight championship. The co-main event features Tony Ferguson vs. Beneil Dariush.

ALL the latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

Cerrone Revealed Alleged Fight To Media Last Week

It was Cerrone who first told the media about the alleged bar fight.

According to ‘Cowboy’, Fabia was handled in the fight despite having touted himself as the wielder of something he called a “death punch”.

Cerrone said, “I know the guy that whipped his a** at the bar. I used to train with the guy, and that kid was talking about his death punch, and how he was going to kill the dude, and my buddy whipped his little motherf****** a** all over the bar.”

VideoVideo related to details emerge about ufc coach’s alleged bar fight 2021-05-12T19:00:27-04:00

Cerrone wouldn’t reveal any more details about the situation, most notably who the unnamed person was or when it happened. He only said “this guy no longer fights, no longer trains” and that “he just said, ‘I’ll beat your a**.’, then he did.”

Cerrone said the “MMA community in New Mexico had a chuckle” over Fabia going down in the fight and judging by how well the story spread in the media after Cerrone told it last week, it would seem the rest of the MMA community has enjoyed the same kind of chuckle.

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Fabia Has Become An Increasingly Controversial Figure

Fabis is the founder of the School of Self-Awareness. His controversial training methods have been circulating on the Internet for a while now. He’s been seen chasing fighters with knives and hanging them upside down to slap them.

You can see him chasing fighters with a knife inside an MMA cage below.

Here’s him hanging his fighter, Sanchez, upside down so he can slap him.

Asks for his medical records but throws strikes at him as he’s suspended upside down. Ok. Think we need to look at your records, Fabia. pic.twitter.com/XAhL5CMfiA — MS (@UFC_Obsessed) May 8, 2021

Those wild and previously unseen methods, combined with the bizarre way in which he’s handled the end of Sanchez’s UFC career, seem to have put Fabia at odds with many people within the MMA community.

READ NEXT: Randy Couture Opens up About Beef With Dana White

Twitter: @Kelsey_McCarson

YouTube: Real Talk with Kelsey and Rachel