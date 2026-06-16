Diego Lopes Reacts After Knockout Win Over Steve Garcia

UFC featherweight contender Diego Lopes reacted after knocking out Steve Garcia in the opening bout of the UFC White House card.

To kick off the biggest UFC card of all time, it only made sense for the promotion to match up one of the most exciting fighters in the weight class, Lopes, against a knockout artist on a roll in Garcia. On paper, this fight had fireworks written all over it, and that’s exactly how the fight played out as Lopes and Garcia banged it out for two rounds until Lopes knocked Garcia out in the second in an absolutely sensational finish.

It was a gigantic win on a huge stage for Lopes, and it keeps him in title contention at 145 lbs, or perhaps 155 lbs, if he chooses to move up in weight.

Diego Lopes Reacts to Beating Steve Garcia at UFC Freedom 250

Taking to his social media after this big win over Garcia, Lopes shared his reaction to picking up yet another highlight-reel win inside the Octagon.

“UFC 295 – UFC 300 – NOCHE UFC SPHERE- UFC WHITE HOUSE . Dream, Believe and make it happen,” Lopes wrote on his Instagram.

As Lopes noted, he has fought on many of the biggest UFC cards of all time because the promotion’s matchmakers know they can count on him to always put on a show. Lopes is the only fighter on the UFC roster who fought at UFC 300, Noche UFC at the Sphere, and the UFC White House card, which are arguably the three biggest UFC cards of all time. It’s proof that if you put on exciting fights for the fans, the UFC matchmakers will reward you with amazing opportunities on some of the biggest cards that they book.

What’s Next for Diego Lopes?

This win over Garcia is massive for Lopes as it keeps him ranked at No. 2 in the UFC featherweight division. Should UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski lose to Movsar Evloev in his next title defense, then perhaps Lopes could get a title shot against him. Since Lopes has lost twice to Volkanovski already, he is obviously rooting for Evloev to win the belt, as that would open up a very interesting rematch for the UFC featherweight title between Lopes and the man that he fought in his UFC debut in 2023, Evloev. Though Lopes lost a decision in that bout, he did well given he stepped in on short notice, and a rematch four years later is very intriguing.

Another option for Lopes is to move up to lightweight, and he has said that he is open to fighting UFC BMF champion Charles Oliveira at 155 lbs. This would also be an extremely intriguing fight, so it will be interesting to see if the UFC would be open to letting Lopes move up in weight and fight Oliveira, though it is worth noting that Oliveira has already called out UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje for a rematch.

We’ll have to wait and see what the UFC does with Lopes, but after picking up another beautiful win, he’s in a great spot regardless of what his weight class is.