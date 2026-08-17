Din Thomas Apologizes to Gillian Robertson After UFC 330

UFC analyst Din Thomas apologized to his pupil, Gillian Robertson, for the disparaging remarks he made in the wake of her UFC 330 loss.

In the co-main event of UFC 330, Robertson failed in her bid to become the UFC women’s strawweight champion as Mackenzie Dern successfully defended her title wth a mostly dominant unanimous decision win.

After the fight, Thomas — who was in Robertson’s corner for the fight — spoke in his role as a UFC analyst and confirmed he was retiring from being a cornerman for his fighters.

But he took his comments too far when he said that Robertson has gone as far as she can in the sport and suggested she won’t be a UFC champion.

After making these comments, nearly the entire MMA community condemned Thomas for his remarks, as they were extremely distasteful and, quite frankly, out of character for Thomas, who has been Robertson’s coach for over a decade.

Now, two days later, Thomas has apologized to Robertson.

Din Thomas Apologizes to Gillian Robertson

Speaking on the “Deep Waters” podcast following UFC 330, Thomas issued a full apology to Robertson for the awful remarks he made about her.

“Saturday night was the most inappropriate time for me to bring up the fact that I did not want to corner again. It was completely irresponsible; it was despicable. I shouldn’t have done it. I should have waited until maybe even today. I should have waited until a different time than to take away her moment,” Thomas said.

“This is a young lady that I’ve worked with for her entire career. For the last seven years, it’s just been me and her working endlessly, traveling, working together. I remember her coming and crying, saying I would just like to win two or three in a row. Then she went on this amazing run. She’s broken records.

“I selfishly stole her moment that night, and instead of congratulating her on her run, I stole her moment. And I want to apologize to her for that because I stole her moment, and I was completely wrong.

“I’m ashamed. I’m embarrassed, but I’m not too big to say I’m sorry. And for her, Gillian, I love you. I got your back. I’ve always had your back. This is not the end. I’ve always had your back, and I want you to know that I’m always here for you. I’m always going to support you, and whatever you need, I’m always here for you, the same way I’ve been for you the last seven years when it was just us.”

What’s Next for Din Thomas?

Although Thomas’ comments were heavily criticized by the entire MMA community, including UFC play-by-play announcer Jon Anik, who made it clear on social media that he was not happy with what Thomas said, the remarks are unlikely to affect his media career, especially since he has come out and apologized.

Not only does Thomas work as an analyst during UFC events, but he also hosts the “Deep Waters” podcast, and fans should expect that his MMA media career will continue on both of those fronts.