Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone Fights Tears After UFC Hall of Fame Announcement

Beloved MMA legend Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone will be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame later this year.

Cowboy, the man who holds the record for most UFC post-fight bonuses (18) and knockdowns (20), was in attendance for the UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Vera in San Antonio, Texas, on March 25. And to his surprise, the promotion announced his well-deserved Hall of Fame induction, which will take place during the UFC’s International Fight Week in Las Vegas, Nevada, in July.

Watch the UFC’s video package celebrating Cowboy’s 36-16 (with two no contests) professional mixed martial arts career:

Cowboy Cerrone Joins the UFC Hall of Fame | CLASS OF 2023 Former WEC® and UFC lightweight Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone will be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame’s ‘Modern Wing’ as a member of the Class of 2023. The 2023 UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, presented by Toyo Tires®, will take place on Thursday, July 6, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The event will… 2023-03-25T23:36:35Z

The UFC also brought out his wife and three children after the video played, surprising him as a camera captured his reaction. Watch below:

Let the emotions flow in 🥹 🤠 @CowboyCerrone reacts to being inducted into the #UFCHoF as his family surprises him at #UFCSanAntonio! pic.twitter.com/PxJl9yB2n4 — UFC (@ufc) March 25, 2023

Paul Felder & Michael Bisping Praised Cowboy’s Career & Fighting Spirit

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping and retired lightweight contender Paul Felder, who is Cowboy’s friend and teammate, were working as color commentators during the UFC Fight Night broadcast.

“As the athlete I became in the UFC, so much of it is attributed to that man right there,” Felder said of Cowboy. “He took me under his wing, he would play for my flights, he would pay for my food. He would bring me out to New Mexico. He taught me that you can’t just go out there and fight. You’ve got to throw down, you’ve got to put everything in your soul into this to be able to make it in this organization — to be one of the best.

“He fought for me to get fights that I had no business getting back when I was starting out. Edson Barboza fights when I was two fights in. He was the guy that said give this kid a shot, he’s going to deliver. That guy’s the man right there. He’s the truest fighter I’ve ever met in this organization. He went out there every single time. He was scared to death every time he went out there and fought. You wouldn’t have known when you saw him in there.

“I had no idea this was happening, either. Donald, enjoy retirement, brother. You are the absolute man.”

Bisping then shared his thoughts on the former UFC 155-pound title challenger, running down the list of names Cerrone shared the Octagon with. “They just don’t make them how they used to,” Bisping said. “Never has the phrase been truer. Look at this, I’m looking at Wikipedia. Anthony Pettis, Conor McGregor, Justin Gaethje, Tony Ferguson, Alexander Hernandez, Mike Perry, Leon Edwards. You want me to carry on? Okay, can do.

“Darren Till, Robbie Lawler, Jorge Masvidal, Matt Brown, Rick Story – it just goes on and on and on. The man has fought nothing but legend after legend, the best of the best. Sometimes he won, sometimes he lost. But he showed up each and every single time. And that is why this place is on their feet. Because he’s a true legend of this sport. I have so much respect and admiration for this man. Donald Cerrone, take a bow and welcome to the Hall of Fame.”