Drakkar Klose Draws Undefeated Opponent for Noche UFC

Drakkar Klose is back in action for the first time in 2026. The lightweight fighter returns at Noche UFC on September 12. He takes on undefeated Tommy Gantt at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

Multiple sources have confirmed the booking to Heavy.com. For Klose, it will be his fourteenth fight in the UFC. His opponent, Gantt, will make his sophomore appearance for the promotion.

Underrated Force At Lightweight

The 38-year-old Drakkar Klose has been fighting in the UFC since 2017. Klose arrived in the Octagon as an undefeated fighter, winning the Rage In The Cage title in 2015. The American fighter impressed in his first two fights in the Octagon, defeating Devin Powell and the also undefeated Marc Diakiese. At the end of 2017, Klose suffered his first professional loss against David Teymur. He bounced back with three wins against names like King Green and Lando Vannata. Klose then got the opportunity to fight against Beneil Dariush. He almost finished Dariush but walked fully into a counterstrike and got finished himself.

Play

After that loss, Klose put together a four-fight winning streak with a slam knockout finish against Joe Solecki and a unanimous decision victory over Joaquim Silva. Unfortunately for Klose, he lost against Joel Álvarez. A win against the Spanish fighter would’ve gotten him a top 15 ranking. In his most recent fight last year, he beat tough veteran Edson Barboza via unanimous decision. Klose now returns against Tommy Gantt and fights for his sixth win in his last seven fights.

Undefeated And Lots Of Potential

The now 33-year-old Gantt earned his stripes in wrestling. The NCAA Division I All-American from NC State University in 2016 started his MMA career in the amateur circuit in 2023. After five wins, he already made the move to the professionals a year later. Gantt fought the majority of his early career fights for the New Line Cagefighting promotion. He won the title in his sixth professional fight against Ernesto Zarate. Within a year of being professional, he won another title with a regional promotion and fought in eleven fights. Gantt won ten of those fights; one fight ended in a no-contest.

Play

Gantt was invited to compete during the Contender Series last year to earn a UFC contract. He took on Adam Livingston. Gantt delivered with a guillotine choke finish in the first round. He earned the contract after being a professional MMA fighter for less than one and a half years. Gantt made his UFC debut two months ago against undefeated newcomer Artur Minev. The American fighter was on his A-game again and won in the second round via TKO. Now he gets a big step up in competition, taking on Drakkar Klose.

Noche UFC – September 12 (Desert Diamond Arena)