Dricus du Plessis’s Coach Calls for Sean Strickland Trilogy Bout

The coach of former UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis has called for a trilogy bout against long-time rival Sean Strickland.

Du Plessis holds two previous wins over Strickland: first, a split-decision nod in the main event of UFC 297 in January 2024, and second, a unanimous-decision win over Strickland in the headliner of UFC 312 in February 2025.

Could a trilogy bout between the two rivals happen in 2027? Du Plessis’s coach seems to think so.

Morne Visser Calls for Trilogy Bout

Speaking on Fight Forecast, du Plessis’s head coach, Morne Visser, called for a trilogy bout against Strickland, saying that the third fight will be even easier for du Plessis than the second fight was, when he won unanimously on the judges’ scorecards.

“With Sean the second time, it was just so much easier for us. So, imagine the third time with Sean, how easy that’s going to be because you figure that guy out,” Visser said (via Bloody Elbow).

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Morne Visser Thinks Sean Strickland Beats Nassourdine Imavov

Before du Plessis can get a third fight against Strickland, the champ appears destined to rematch Nassourdine Imavov later this year.

If that fight happens, and it appears that momentum is gaining towards it taking place, then Visser thinks Strickland will make easy work of Imavov in their rematch after previously defeating him in a UFC Fight Night event in January 2023.

“I think Sean’s got that dialled in. He figured Imavov out and Imavov is way too old. I don’t want to say stubborn but he’s been a veteran in this sport so there’s no way that he’ll change from the previous fight to this fight. He’ll just engage and do whatever he needs to do, try to do what did last time, just better, and Sean knows that. Sean is going to capitalize on it. So, I think our next fight will be Sean,” Visser said.

We’ll see what the UFC ends up doing in the middleweight division, but it does feel like Strickland vs. Imavov 2 is next, with either du Plessis or Khamzat Chimaev in line for the next title shot after that.