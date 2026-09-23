Eddie Hearn Reveals Tom Aspinall’s Ideal UFC Return Date

Manager Eddie Hearn revealed when former UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall’s ideal UFC return date is.

Aspinall was forced to vacate the UFC heavyweight title due to eye injuries that are keeping him out for the foreseeable future. However, he is hopeful to still return to the sport, and now Hearn has revealed when he ideally will fight again.

Eddie Hearn Talks Tom Aspinall UFC Return

Speaking on “The Stomping Ground” podcast, Hearn revealed that Aspinall is still hopeful to make a UFC comeback in early 2027.

“It’s a bit really frustrating. It’s very frustrating for him because I think he’s acted, I think people are now realizing the severity of the injury because at first it was like, ‘Oh, he wanted a way out of the fight.’ I mean, the guy’s had like three operations, basically went back to training, got hit in the eye. He can’t get cleared to fight. So, it’s nothing to do with he doesn’t feel like he’s ready. The doctors are saying to him, ‘With your eye as it is, you will not pass the medicals to be allowed to fight.’ So, he wants to come back. So, he’s going to have to, you know, keep working away and, hopefully, early next year (he comes back),” Hearn said (via Bloody Elbow).

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Eddie Hearn Talks About Relationship With Dana White

While Hearn is Aspinall’s manager, not to mention Ian Machado Garry’s, he said that he does not negotiate contracts directly with White, his long-time rival in the combat sports space.

“So, we talk to them about the whole situation. We don’t want to rock the boat at the same time. Sort of like Ian (Machado) Garry, you know, we’re there to drive their profile, drive their commercial revenue. We’ve done a great, I mean, Tom has made a lot of money with us on that. You know, his podcast is great. Obviously, a lot better than this (one) and like, you know, he’s making big money out of deals, but we don’t want to like come in and affect their position within the UFC,” Hearn said.