Edson Barboza Announces Retirement After UFC 330 Loss

Longtime UFC lightweight fighter Edson Barboza announced his retirement from MMA following a knockout loss to Esteban Ribovics at UFC 330.

Barboza was stopped by strikes in the second round, and after the fight, he took off his gloves and made his retirement official.

Edson Barboza Retires

Speaking to UFC commentator Joe Rogan after the fight, the 40-year-old Barboza explained the decision to retire while struggling to hold back tears, as it was clearly an extremely emotional moment for him.

“Thank you. I did my best every single day. Every single fight, I promised I would give my best. So thankful, guys. I hope you guys enjoyed it. Thank you. Thank you so much,” Barboza said.

While Barboza would have surely loved to have gone out on a win, at least he got to fight in front of a packed arena that showed him respect.

Edson Barboza Is a UFC Legend

Barboza made his UFC debut back in November 2010 at UFC 123 when he fought and defeated Mike Lullo via third-round TKO due to leg kicks. Those kicks would become a staple of his MMA game, as he quickly became one of the most feared strikers in any UFC weight class.

At UFC 142 in January 2012, Barboza scored one of the most brutal knockouts in the sport’s history when he finished Terry Etim via spinning wheel kick, which is still one of the most iconic, highlight-reel finishes that the sport has ever seen.

Barboza finishes his career with a 24-15 overall record, including an 18-15 record inside the Octagon.

The Brazilian’s notable victories include King Green, Beneil Dariush, Anthony Pettis, Gilbert Melendez, Dan Hooker, and Shane Burgos.

He was one of the most exciting fighters to ever step into the Octagon, as he was always involved in stand-up wars that brought the crowd to their feet.

Though Barboza never fought for or won a UFC title, he was still one of the biggest fan favorites in the sport during his 16 years inside the Octagon.

Thank you, Edson Barboza, for an absolutely amazing career. The fans will miss you, but your contributions will never be forgotten.