Explosive Bantamweights in Search of First UFC Win in Belgrade

UFC Belgrade has added an exciting bantamweight clash to the August 1 lineup. DWCS sensation Mark Vologdin returns to the Octagon for his second fight in the UFC. He takes on Josias Musasa.

Multiple sources have confirmed the match-up to Heavy.com. Both bantamweights are searching for their first win in the UFC. The fight takes place at the Belgrade Arena in Belgrade, Serbia.

Spectacular Russian Fighter Fights Aggressively

Mark Vologdin is a 26-year-old Russian fighter training out of Stockholm, Sweden. Vologdin put together a good record in the regional scene but came on the UFC radar when he won the Allstars Fight Night title in Sweden and defended it twice. In October last year, he took on Adrian Luna Martinetti for a UFC contract during the Dana White’s Contender Series.

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In probably the best fight ever on the show, Vologdin lost via unanimous decision. It was an absolute spectacle for fifteen minutes. UFC president Dana White was incredibly happy and gave both fighters a UFC deal. Vologdin debuted earlier this year in the UFC. He fought to a draw against John Castañeda. Now he looks for his first UFC win against Josias Musasa.

In Need Of A Win To Get Back On Track

Also, Musasa is still searching for his first win in the UFC. The 27-year-old from Lubumbashi, D.R. Congo, won seven fights in a row by (T)KO. It got him an opportunity in 2024 to fight during the Contender Series. Musasa won via split decision against Otari Tanzilovi. UFC president Dana White thought Musasa was still very green, but was sure that Musasa, under the tutelage of former champion Kamaru Usman, would make lots of progress, and gave him a deal with the UFC.

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Musasa came in as a massive favorite during his UFC debut against Carlos Vera but got submitted via rear-naked choke in the first round. Also, in his sophomore fight last year against Colby Thicknesse he lost, this time via unanimous decision. Musasa is still young but needs to win in Belgrade against Vologdin to make sure he can remain in the UFC.

UFC Belgrade – August 1