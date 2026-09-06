Fares Ziam Issues Statement After Brutal KO Loss at UFC Paris

UFC lightweight Fares Ziam issued a statement following a brutal knockout loss against Axel Sola in the co-main event of UFC Paris.

Ziam entered UFC Paris as the betting favorite over Sola in a battle between two French lightweights, but Sola needed just 100 seconds to brutally starch Ziam, leaving him unconscious after landing a massive left hand that knocked Ziam out cold.

It was a scary knockout loss for Ziam, but fortunately, it appears that he is okay.

Fares Ziam Reacts to UFC Paris KO Loss

Taking to his social media, Ziam provided a medical update after being violently finished by Sola at UFC Paris.

“Yesterday, I experienced my first knockout. That’s the reality of MMA. Some days you win, some days you lose. I know the rules of this sport, and I accept them. Congratulations to Axel on his victory, as well as for the respect and conduct he showed both before and after the fight. Now, I’m going to take the time I need to come back even stronger. It’s just another step in the journey. Thank you all for the many messages and the support. And above all, thank you to my entire team for their guidance, hard work, and presence by my side throughout this training camp. We stick together, through both wins and losses. We’ll come back stronger,” Ziam wrote on his Instagram.

What’s Next for Fares Ziam?

Ziam was on a six-fight win streak heading into 2026, but after losing to Tom Nolan and now Sola this year, he is riding a two-fight losing skid.

That’s how fast things can change in this sport.

As Ziam said, he will take some time off to recover after this devastating knockout loss, which makes sense given how bad a knockout loss this was for him.

When he does return, Ziam won’t be fighting opponents in the top 15, as he is due for a step down in competition after losing two straight fights.

Ziam is still only 29, so he has time to turn things around. But he certainly cannot afford to lose his next fight inside the Octagon.