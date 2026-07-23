Fatima Kline Calls Out Zhang Weili

Rising UFC women’s strawweight contender Fatima Kline called out former champion Zhang Weili for her next fight inside the Octagon.

Kline defeated Tabatha Ricci via unanimous decision at UFC Oklahoma City for the biggest win of her MMA career to date. It was a massive win for Kline, as it shot her way up the Meta UFC Rankings at 115 lbs, from the No. 14 ranking up to No. 6.

That puts Kline in a great position to land a big-name opponent for her next bout, and she’s hoping it’s against Zhang.

Fatima Kline Calls Out Former UFC Champion

Speaking to MMAjunkie.com’s Nolan King, Kline suggested a fight against the former champion Zhang for her next UFC fight.

“I think the perfect person to put me right in line to beat and get a title shot after would be Zhang Weili or Tatiana (Suarez). Virna (Jandiroba) already lost for the belt. Tatiana also did already lose for the belt, too. I think Weili would be the perfect person. I think it would be a great fight. I think people think I could beat everybody except for Weili. I kind of see that in the comments like, ‘Oh, you could beat everybody except Weili.’ I would love to prove people wrong with that one, and I’d love to prove it to myself. If she decides to come back to 115, I’d love to welcome her back,” Kline said.

Zhang has not fought since UFC 322 last November, when she lost a unanimous decision to Valentina Shevchenko in a failed bid to become the UFC women’s flyweight champion. Kline actually fought on the undercard of that event, defeating veteran Angela Hill via decision.

Clearly, Kline saw a beatable fighter that night when Zhang lost to Shevchenko, and “The Archangel” believes she has what it takes to take out the former champion and get closer to the current UFC women’s strawweight champion, Mackenzie Dern.

Fatima Kline is a Rising Star

Now 4-1 in the UFC since joining the promotion in July 2024, it’s fair to say that Kline is a rising star and someone who could soon fight for the UFC women’s strawweight belt if she keeps up her winning ways inside the Octagon.

The 26-year-old Kline knows there is no rush to fight for the belt given her young age, but she is understandably thrilled with the way that her UFC career has begun so far.

“The trajectory of my career has been quite incredible. I can see God’s hand on it through and through. I can see him paving a way for me and paving my journey and my career. I’ve trusted his process that he knows exactly who is going to be next fight, when it is, when it’s going to be. I love being in talks with some people who I used to look up to or I’ve watched for years. It’s flattering. It’s thrilling. It’s motivating. There are so many feelings that could come with it. The most I’m feeling is just grateful,” Kline said.