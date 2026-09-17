Fedor Emelianenko Open to Fighting Randy Couture

Mixed martial arts legend Fedor Emelianenko says he is open to competing again and pitched a fight against fellow MMA pioneer Randy Couture.

Now 49 years old and turning 50 later this month, Emelianenko has not competed since a TKO loss to Ryan Bader at Bellator 290 in February 2023.

But with Scott Coker’s Ki MMA starting up and willing to have super fights, Emelianenko has a pathway to make a comeback, and if that happens, then he would be open to fighting the 63-year-old Couture, who hasn’t fought since a KO loss to Lyoto Machida at UFC 129 in April 2011.

Fedor Emelianenko Open to Combat Sports Return

Speaking to MMAjunkie.com at the Ki MMA press conference in New York earlier this week, Emelianenko pitched a fight against Couture for both legends’ comebacks.

“I believe Randy would be much more interesting as a fighter. I’m ready if he’s ready,” Emelianenko said.

Both Emelianenko and Couture were connected to a super fight against each other 15-20 years ago, but the bout never materialized for whatever reason.

But now, in 2026, Emelianenko seems to want it, putting together a dream matchup between the two men who donned the cover of EA Sports MMA in 2010.

“I keep training. I keep training with my team. I’m coaching my team, so I keep training. Competition-wise, if it’s going to be a good offer, and it makes sense, why not (return)? I can compete still,” Emelianenko said.

‘The Last Emperor’ Open to Boxing Match

Although Emelianenko is generally regarded as one of the best mixed martial artists of all time, he said that he is open to stepping into the boxing ring for his comeback, revealing that he is still working on his hands.

“We worked on boxing, so boxing is interesting,” Emelianenko said.

Given he is almost 50 and Couture is 63, the odds of these two fighting in any sport — whether it’s MMA or boxing — seem slim.

But don’t rule out a return for Emelianenko, as he seems to be motivated to compete again, and with Coker promoting fights for Ki MMA, there is a realistic path for “The Last Emperor” to return.