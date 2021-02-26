UFC Fighter Takes Aim at Khamzat Chimaev: ‘I Was Ready to F*** ‘Em’

A UFC fighter made a wild statement about when he interacted with the Russian-born Khamzat Chimaev.

No. 10 ranked middleweight Kevin Holland recently appeared on an episode of the Joe Rogan Experience MMA Show alongside his coach, former UFC fighter Travis Lutter.

During the nearly three-hour podcast, the two fighters and UFC color commentator Joe Rogan spoke about a variety of topics in the combat sports world. And one of those topics was Chimaev.

“Borz” is currently recovering from medical issues that have affected him since contracting COVID-19 a few months back, including chest pain and fatigue. According to Chimaev’s manager Majdi Shammas, Borz’s symptoms got so bad at one point that he was hospitalized, thinking “he was going to die.”

Chimaev (9-0) was scheduled to fight No. 3 ranked welterweight Leon Edwards on March 13, however he pulled out and was replaced by No. 13 ranked Belal Muhammad. That was the second time Chimaev withdrew from a fight with Edwards for COVID-19-related reasons, the first being back in January.

Holland Made an NSFW Claim About Seeing Chimaev in Las Vegas

During the podcast, Holland (21-5) gave a harsh assessment of Chimaev, questioning the Russian’s heart as a fighter. “Trail Blazer” also told Rogan that he had seen Chimaev at the UFC’s Performance Institute in Las Vegas.

“He says he’s about that life,” Holland said. “That kid ain’t about that life. I see him at the [Performance Institute]. I walked in, I was like, ‘That’s my best friend.’ He’s like, ‘You want to be friends now?’ I said, ‘F***, no. I was like, ‘Never… We’re best friends without being friends.’

“They were like, ‘Kevin, there’s a lot of them. They’re gonna jump you.’ And I was like, ‘No. I drove out here. I’ve got dildos in the car.’ I was ready to f*** ‘em. So, that boy’s not about that life.”

Watch Holland talk about Chimaev with Rogan and Lutter below (timestamped appropriately):

Holland Is Looking to Extend Win Streak to Six on March 20

When choosing the “Breakthrough Fighter of the Year” in 2020, many MMA outlets had two names at the top of the list, Holland and Chimaev’s.

Chimaev burst onto the UFC scene in July and picked up three victories in the span of two months, finishing John Phillips and Gerald Meerschaert at middleweight and Rhys McKee at welterweight.

Trail Blazer fought five times in 2020, winning all of them. He defeated middleweights Anthony Hernandez, Joaquin Buckley, Darren Stewart, Charles Ontiveros and Ronaldo Souza.

In the main event of UFC Vegas 22 on March 20, Holland will look to increase his streak to six and firmly establish himself in the top 10 of the talent-rich 185-pound division by defeating the No. 7 ranked Derek Brunson.

