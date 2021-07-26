Fighting Francis Ngannou: ‘I Shouldn’t Have to Wait’

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou defeated Stipe Miocic earlier this year in the main event of UFC 260 to capture UFC gold for the first time, but the man he defeated doesn’t believe he should have to wait around for the chance to win his title back. Miocic caused a stir over the weekend by suggesting he would potentially leave the UFC to fight for ONE Championship. When asked about the sudden declaration, Miocic explained in a comment to a fan on Instagram that he doesn’t believe he should have to wait around for his rematch against Ngannou.

“I shouldn’t have to wait for a winner,” Miocic commented. “I have the most heavyweight title defenses of all time. We’re 1-1 but [Daniel Cormier] got instant rematches and trilogies against me?” Miocic posted.

Miocic (20-4) is currently ranked the No. 1 contender at heavyweight in the UFC’s official rankings.

According to UFC Record Book, Miocic has won more UFC heavyweight title fights (6) than any other fighter in company history.

Ngannou and Miocic Knotted 1-1

Miocic defeated Ngannou by decision at UFC 220 in 2018.

But Ngannou knocked out Miocic in the second round of the rematch earlier this year at UFC 260.

Now, Miocic, who is arguably the most decorated UFC heavyweight champion in history, is wondering why he doesn’t get his third fight against Ngannou.

Miocic’s point about Cormier rings true.

After all, Miocic did fight Cormier three times in a row to win that historic UFC heavyweight rivalry 2-1.

But the UFC moved on to other matters after Ngannou beat Miocic at UFC 260.

In fact, Ngannou is now waiting to see what happens at UFC 265 on August 7 between Derrick Lewis and Cyril Gane. The winner of that fight will pick up interim gold at heavyweight, and that means Lewis or Gane would probably get the next crack at Ngannou.

UFC superstar Jon Jones potentially looms on the horizon as well.

So Miocic actually might be third down the list of next likely fights for Ngannou, and he isn’t super happy about that.

Miocic Teased Move From UFC to Rival Promoter

The hubbub on the Internet about Miocic started when ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong asked which fighter his company should try to sign next.

Miocic, who is currently under contract with the UFC, commented three “thinking face” emojis on that post, and that comment led many to believe Miocic was suggesting ONE Championship should maybe sign Miocic to its roster.

With the UFC having Miocic under contract right now, that would be impossible.

But at least one other person sees a way for Miocic to get to ONE Championship.

ONE heavyweight champion Arjan Bhullar suggested a trade between the UFC and ONE might be in the works. If that happens, Bhullar made it clear that he wants to face Miocic.

“I see you,” Bhullar said. “Nothing to think about get your a*** out here. I bust you up everywhere and finish the job for my big brother D.C. … [Chatri Sityodtong], let’s do a trade.”

So Miocic is unhappy in the UFC right now, and the former UFC champ could be looking for a way out.

