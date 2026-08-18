Multiple Fights Announced for UFC 332 in Salt Lake City

The UFC has announced multiple fights for the upcoming UFC 332 event in Salt Lake City, Utah. On October 3, the UFC will return to the Delta Center with an action-packed card.

The headliner and co-main event haven’t been announced yet, but the promotion just made five previously unannounced fights official for the card.

Former Champ vs. Upcoming Talent

Former flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo returns to the Octagon. The Brazilian fighter made the switch to bantamweight in 2023. After a great start, he is now in desperate need of a win, having lost four of his last five fights. He takes on top prospect Payton Talbott at bantamweight.

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The 27-year-old Talbott is one of the biggest talents in the division. In his most recent fight last year, he beat former two-division champion Henry Cejudo via a dominant unanimous decision. Now he takes on another former champion in Figueiredo.

A New Weightclass

Also, Johnny Walker will return to Salt Lake City. The former contender in the light-heavyweight division moves up to heavyweight. Originally, that was supposed to happen earlier this month in Serbia, but his scheduled opponent withdrew from the card, and Walker didn’t get a new opponent scheduled.

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The Brazilian gets an immediate chance to get into the rankings when he takes on Mick Parkin. The main training partner of champion Tom Aspinall won his first four fights in the UFC but dropped a decision in his most recent fight against Marcin Tybura. Parkin needs to win to remain ranked in the division.

Rebooked

The UFC also rebooked the fight between Marvin Vettori and Ismail Naurdiev. The fight was originally scheduled for Baku, but Vettori had to pull out with an injury. Naurdiev won three of his last four fights and is hunting for a spot in the top 15 of the middleweight division.

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His Italian opponent is in desperate need of a win. Vettori lost his last four fights and dropped out of the rankings for the first time in years. He needs to beat Naurdiev to stay relevant in the middleweight division.

Finisher

Another highly-touted prospect added to the card is Damian Pinas. Representing Aruba and Suriname, the 24-year-old already made a big impact in the division by knocking out both Wes Schultz and Cesar Almeida in the first round.

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He now takes on Andrey Pulyaev. The Russian fighter is fighting his fourth fight in the UFC. He only won one of his first three fights in the Octagon. It’s fair to say that Pulyaev needs to win to make sure he stays in the UFC.

The Final Dance

Finally, the UFC has also added a fight between former ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ winner Court McGee and Tom Nolan. For McGee, it will be his final fight inside the Octagon. The American announced that he will retire after the fight in Salt Lake City.

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McGee has been active in the UFC since 2010 and has fought 24 times inside the Octagon. On October 3, it will be the final time. For Nolan, the fight against McGee is a must-win fight. The American is waiting for his first win in the Octagon after dropping his first two outings.

UFC 332 – Salt Lake City