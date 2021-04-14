Floyd Mayweather Slams Jake Paul After Sexual Assault Accusation [LOOK]

Boxing icon Floyd “Money” Mayweather took to Instagram Tuesday night to blast YouTuber Jake Paul about the recent allegation “The Problem Child” is facing.

This week, Paul (2-0 boxing) was accused of sexual assault by 24-year-old TikTok star Justine Paradise, which Paul firmly denies.

In a 20-minute YouTube video Paradise uploaded on April 9, the content creator said she and Paul were at his home in July 2019. Paradise said she consented to “kissing” Paul, thinking he “would stop” if she “didn’t want to do anything else.”

She claimed Paul continued to make sexual advances although she told him to stop.

“Sex is very special and very important to me,” Paradise said via MMA Fighting. “Normally, everybody respects me when I don’t want to do sexual things, so I thought that it was fine if I went in his room. I thought it would be fine to kiss him, because I thought he would stop if I didn’t want to do anything else.

“He didn’t ask for consent or anything. That’s not okay. On no level at all is that okay.”

On Tuesday, Paul shared a statement on his social media, adamantly denying Paradise’s story. According to the statement, Paul plans to pursue legal action against Paradise for defamation.

Mayweather, who has been linked to Jake’s older brother, Logan Paul, for a boxing match, ripped into the YouTube star.

“The kid is so thirsty, he harassed a minor,” Mayweather wrote on Instagram. “Some people don’t understand the word NO!!! He must don’t know they’re locking everybody up quick for stuff like this. It was just a matter of time. Tik….Tok.”

Paul Denis Paradise’s Allegation, ‘Will Fight to the End’ to Show He’s Innocent

The Problem Child shared the lengthy statement on Twitter Tuesday. Read the entire statement below (transcribed by MMA Fighting):

Sexual assault accusations aren’t something that I or anyone should ever take lightly, but to be crystal clear, this claim made against me is 100 percent false,” Paul wrote. “Not only have I never had any sexual relationship with this individual but this claim is solely a manufactured accusation and a blatant attempt for attention during a highly visible fight week. Make no mistake, I plan on pursuing this defamation of character case to the fullest extent of the law. There are irreparable damages from these types of accusations and more importantly false allegations of this nature diminish those who have truly been victims of misconduct. “Again this individual is directly using the attention from her social media posts and video to promote her adult content website and Amazon shopping list — designed for people to buy her gifts. These allegations come conveniently for her, almost two years after the alleged incident and the week of my fight (of course.) “At the time of her story, I was in a relationship and as someone who was a momma’s boy growing up, I respect women and mothers more than anything. I most certainly have never laid a finger on a girl without their consent. I will fight this to the end to prove my innocence. This isn’t the first preposterous allegation made against me in my career and it most likely won’t be the last. As someone who has lived in the spotlight since the age of 16, dealing with liars, fake news and false accusations unfortunately is a part of this job. I won’t back down from it and years from now my character as individual will show and shine through these dark moments.

Paul Is Scheduled to Box Ben Askren on April 17

In the next installment of Triller Fight Club, Paul will box for the second time with the company. He is scheduled to take on former Bellator and ONE welterweight champion Ben Askren in an eight-round pro boxing match.

The match will mark Paul’s third pro boxing match and Askren’s first. The Problem Child last fought in the ring in November when he knocked out NBA player Nate Robinson. Askren last competed in 2019 when he lost to Demian Maia in the UFC. “Funky” holds a pro MMA record of 19-2 with one no contest.

