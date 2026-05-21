Former UFC Champion Shocked at Chimaev vs. Strickland Scores

Former UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis says he was shocked at the scorecards between Khamzat Chimaev and Sean Strickland.

Pulling off a major upset as a +400 betting underdog, Strickland won a split decision over Chimaev at UFC 328 earlier this month. While UFC president Dana White agreed with the decision, many fans, media members, and fighters felt otherwise. However, at least one former UFC champion believes the judges made the right call — and he was shocked by the split dissension.

Dricus Du Plessis Surprised By Split Decision in Chimaev vs. Strickland

Speaking to “Fight Forecast,” Du Plessis was asked to give his thoughts on Chimaev vs. Strickland. The South African said that, not only did he think Strickland won, but he felt he clearly won, and he was surprised when it was a split decision from the three cageside judges, who scored the bout 48-47, 47-48, and 48-47 for Strickland.

“I couldn’t believe it was a split decision. It was a very clear three rounds for Strickland and two rounds for Khamzat. I think a lot of aura (for Chimaev) was lost, but Khamzat’s still an incredible, incredible fighter,” Du Plessis said (via MMAWeekly.com).

According to UFC stats, Strickland outladed Chimaev 123-98 in significant strikes, including outlading his opponent in three of the rounds. Of course, Chimaev did have nine takedowns and 7:16 of control time. But MMA fights are supposed to be judged on damage, and while Chimaev certainly inflicted his fair share of damage himself, Strickland apparently did more in the judges’ — and Du Plessis’ — eyes to earn the split decision nod and become the new UFC middleweight champion.

Dricus Du Plessis Not OK With Rematch

After UFC 328 concluded, White said that Chimaev told him that he was moving up to 205 lbs. But in the days after the fight, Chimaev changed his mind and said he wanted the rematch.

According to Du Plessis, Chimaev doesn’t deserve an immediate rematch, since he never made any successful title defenses after taking the title from Du Plessis last August at UFC 319.

“With Khamzat, he says one thing, then he says another thing. He said he’s moving up to 205 to Dana, but now he’s calling Strickland for a rematch. I don’t think he deserves a rematch. He definitely doesn’t because he has no title defenses, zero. So, it doesn’t justify a rematch at all,” Du Plessis said.

Although Du Plessis brings up a great point about Chimaev not having any title defenses, we all know the UFC books the biggest fights they can book from a marketing and promotional standpoint. So if the organization feels like Strickland vs. Chimaev 2 is the bigger fight, then he will likely get the rematch instead of Nassourdine Imavov, who should be next in line for a title shot based on merit.

We will see what happens, but given that White felt that Strickland won the fight, the UFC will likely book Strickland against Imavov next and make Chimaev earn his rematch — or send him up to light heavyweight, where he won’t have to kill his body to make weight.