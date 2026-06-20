Francis Ngannou Bet on Justin Gaethje to Win at UFC White House

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou says he bet on Justin Gaethje to win against Ilia Topuria at UFC Freedom 250.

Gaethje was a +400 underdog when he beat Topuria in the main event of the epic UFC White House card. The 37-year-old American defied the odds by systematically breaking down Topuria until scoring the finish with a fourth-round TKO due to corner stoppage, and an accumulation of damage forced Topuria’s corner to stop the fight.

While the general betting public lost their shirts on this fight, as Topuria was a -550 favorite to win, Ngannou says he won money betting on “The Highlight.”

Francis Ngannou Says He Bet on Justin Gaethje

Speaking to TMZ in a recent interview, Ngannou said he made good money betting on Gaethje to beat Topuria, though he didn’t reveal the exact amount he wagered on him to win.

“I knew. I put my money on Gaethje. I bet on Gaethje. You know, I saw the odds and I’m like, ‘Something is wrong with this bookmaker.’ Like, ‘What’s wrong?’ Like, this is Justin Gaethje, man. Like, I mean, even when the guy lost, he always shows up and gives you the show. Put on the show. And then he’s a guy that he’s good at taking people so out. You know? And then I was like, he’s been knocked out. Like, why? You know? No, I put money on Gaethje. Thanks to him, I’m having a wonderful day. I’m having a beautiful week. I put some money on him. Not a million dollars,” Ngannou said (via MMA Weekly).

UFC Fighters Can’t Bet on UFC Fights

In 2022, the UFC instituted a rule that UFC fighters can’t bet on fights. It was a rule that the UFC brought in after sports betting became legalized in more and more states. At the same time, the UFC was becoming one of the most popular sports in the world.

Fortunately for Ngannou, he is no longer a UFC fighter, as he currently competes for MVP MMA. That allowed him to wager on any UFC fight of his choosing, including the Topuria vs. Gaethje bout.