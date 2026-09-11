Francis Ngannou Trashed by Dana White: ‘He’s a Bad Guy’

UFC president Dana White trashed former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, whom he referred to as a “bad guy.”

Ngannou left the UFC in 2023 and has since fought for PFL, MVP MMA, and in professional boxing.

At age 40, Ngannou is not a young man anymore, but he continues to be a feared knockout artist and someone who UFC fans still want to see fight inside the Octagon against the top heavyweights in the world.

Not so fast, however, says White, who says he has zero interest in bringing Ngannou back to the UFC.

Dana White Not Interested in Francis Ngannou

Speaking to Nightcap, White made it clear the UFC will not return to being in the Ngannou business.

“Ngannou is on my Oscar De La Hoya list. Look at the history of Francis Ngannou and the other companies he’s been with. He’s a bad guy, man. He’s a bad guy, and I’m at a point in my life where I just don’t want to do business with bad guys, you know what I mean? I just don’t,” White said.

Where Will Francis Ngannou Fight Next?

Ngannou was last seen at MVP MMA’s card in May on Netflix, when he brutally knocked out Philipe Lins in the first round. Dating back to 2018, Ngannou has won his last eight MMA fights in a row, including notable wins over Ciryl Gane, Stipe Miocic, and Curtis Blaydes during that streak.

He has also competed twice in pro boxing, losing a controversial split decision to Tyson Fury and getting brutally KO’d by Anthony Joshua.

While the UFC might not have any interest in signing Ngannou, there will surely be another MMA promotion out there that wants to bring him in, since he is still a huge name in the sport and a very exciting fighter to watch.

MVP MMA/PFL could potentially be a landing spot for Ngannou, or he could try for another pro boxing match, since he would be in line for a big payday if he does that. But as far as the UFC goes, that ship has sailed for the former champ.