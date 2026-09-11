Francis Ngannou Fires Back at Dana White After Latest Jabs

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou fired back at UFC president Dana White following the latest jabs directed his way.

White has been talking about Ngannou this week, reminiscing about his time promoting him in the UFC and saying that he isn’t someone he wants to deal with anymore because, in White’s own words, Ngannou is a “bad guy.”

Now, “The Predator” has fired back at his former boss.

Francis Ngannou Fires Back at Dana White

Taking to his social media, Ngannou responded to White for the latest comments that he made about him.

“Saying the guy that I spent over three years and a lot of money in law firms building an escape plan to get away from, meanwhile he was doing everything in his power to ensure I was never free. You have to take that loss; it is irreversible.,” Ngannou wrote on his X.

Saying the guy that I spent over three years and a lot of money in law firms building an escape plan to get away from, meanwhile he was doing everything in his power to ensure I was never free.🙄 You have to take that loss; it is irreversible.😎✌🏽 https://t.co/9JCZU0Mxzt — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) September 11, 2026

Dana White & Francis Ngannou Have a Checkered Past

Back in the UFC days, White and Ngannou had a checkered past as they butted heads on several hot topics, which included fighter pay.

Ngannou always felt as though the UFC was underpaying him, but White said he was under contract with the promotion. Eventually, though, Ngannou was able to sit out long enough that the UFC decided he wasn’t worth their time anymore, and he left for the greener pastures of professional boxing and later to the PFL and MVP MMA.

Although Ngannou is now 40 years old, he is still one of the best heavyweights in MMA, and he hasn’t lost a fight since 2018. So although White might not like him, he has proven that he knows how to get his hand raised for many years, and the UFC could still use him on the roster, as heavyweight is the shallowest weight class in the sport.

But due to White and Ngannou having no love lost, that will never happen, so fans can stop dreaming about matches between Ngannou and Tom Aspinall or a rematch against Ciryl Gane, as he simply will never set foot back in the Octagon while White is the boss.