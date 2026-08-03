Francisco Prado in Desperate Need of a Win at UFC Vegas 122

On October 10, the UFC holds an event at the Meta Apex in Las Vegas. Francisco Prado returns that night in search of his first win since 2023. The Argentinian fighter takes on Artur Minev in the lightweight division.

Multiple sources have confirmed the match-up to Heavy.com. For Minev, it will be his sophomore fight in the UFC. He recently made his short-notice debut against Tommy Gantt and lost his undefeated status.

Back To Lightweight

Francisco Prado will go back to the lightweight division for his upcoming fight. The 24-year-old fighter out of Argentina signed with the UFC in 2023 as an undefeated fighter. Prado took on Jamie Mullarkey on short notice. Unfortunately for Prado, he was outgrappled for three rounds and lost a unanimous decision. He bounced back with a spectacular knockout win over Ottman Azaitar in the same year, but after losing to Daniel Zellhuber, Prado decided to move to the welterweight division.

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Prado’s qualities in the new weight class never really came to fruition. In three fights at welterweight, he dropped decisions against Jake Matthews, Nikolay Veretennikov, and, earlier this year, against Charles Radtke. Prado is in search of his first win since 2023 and has decided to drop back down to his old weight class. He takes on Artur Minev. A tough opponent, but Prado knows that losing isn’t an option.

This Time On A Full Camp

For Minev, it will be his second fight in the UFC. The 22-year-old Ukrainian got signed earlier this year as a short-notice replacement to take on Tommy Gantt. Minev made waves in the regional scene, putting together a record of seven wins and no losses within three years of being a professional.

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Not just wins but very spectacular finishes. Unfortunately for Minev, his debut opponent in the UFC was too strong. Gantt won in the second round via TKO. Minev now has a full training camp leading up to the fight. He takes on Francisco Prado.

UFC Vegas 122 – Las Vegas (October 10th)