Gable Steveson Opens as Massive Betting Favorite for UFC Debut

Top heavyweight prospect Gable Steveson has opened up as a massive betting favorite for his highly anticipated UFC debut this summer.

The UFC announced this past weekend that Steveson will be debuting against Elisha Ellison on the UFC 329 card, set for July 11 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main event of the card features the return of UFC superstar Conor McGregor, who battles longtime rival Max Holloway in a five-round welterweight bout. The heavyweight fight between Steveson vs. Ellison is expected to open up the main card.

Gable Steveson as Massive Betting Favorite

After his promotional debut was officially revealed, the sportsbooks opened up Steveson as a massive -1800 betting favorite over Ellison, who is a +900 underdog.

It’s not surprising at all to see Steveson as a huge betting favorite for this fight. On paper, he should have the advantage everywhere it goes, as he is by far the superior athlete, the superior wrestler, and the superior striker. Ellison does have slightly more MMA experience, but in his lone UFC fight, he was brutally knocked out by Brandon Pericic. He is also on the smaller side for a heavyweight, so this should be an easy win in his UFC debut for Steveson. The betting odds opened up high for him, but to be honest, they may get even higher the closer we get to the fight.

While some straight bettors may take a shot on the big underdog, Ellison, just because it’s a heavyweight fight and he has a puncher’s chance, most likely, all of the parlay action is going to be on Steveson. He could close somewhere in the -2000 to -3000 range the closer we get to the fight, and if he goes out there and finishes the fight in the first round, it won’t shock anyone. Some analysts felt like the UFC would give Steveson a slightly better opponent in his UFC debut, but in the end, they gave him someone who is 0-1 and who he should go out there and style on.

How Far Can Gable Steveson Go in UFC?

Steveson is one of the best athletes in the UFC heavyweight division, and he’s only 25 years old, so the sky is the limit for him. Based on his athletic credentials, he has the chance to become the UFC heavyweight champion one day, and potentially one of the greatest heavyweights of all time.

As a former Olympian in wrestling, a former WWE superstar, and a former NFL player for the Buffalo Bills practice squad, Steveson certainly has the athletic background to back up the hype. In MMA, he has a perfect 3-0 record with three knockouts, and he has a knockout win in Dirty Boxing, too. Not only is he an accomplished wrestler, but his hands are fast and powerful, too. Oh, and he trains with UFC legend Jon Jones, so that helps, too.

Steveson is simply one of the best heavyweight prospects to ever step foot into the Octagon, and on July 11 at UFC 329, look for him to show the MMA world why he is going to be here for a long time as he puts a beating on Ellison and wins this fight spectacularly.