Gable Steveson Returns at UFC 336

UFC heavyweight prospect Gable Steveson is set to return to the Octagon in the new year when he fights at UFC 336.

The UFC 336 event takes place on January 30, 2027, at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The main event of the card features UFC flyweight champion Joshua Van vs. Manel Kape in a grudge match, while the co-main event sees an interim UFC welterweight title bout between Carlos Prates and Michael Morales.

Now, Steveson’s return has been added to the card.

Gable Steveson vs. Terrance Chatman Added to UFC 336

As first reported by Connected MMA, Steveson will battle Terrance Chatman at UFC 336.

Sources confirmed to Heavy.com that this bout is indeed in the works for UFC 336.

Gable Steveson Looking to Bounce Back

The last time we saw Steveson inside the Octagon, he was shockingly knocked out in just 12 seconds by Sean Sharaf in one of the biggest upsets of all time in MMA at UFC 331 in September.

Very few people expected Steveson to lose that fight, but we saw once again that anything can happen in MMA when he got caught on the chin and put out cold by his opponent in what was a shocking outcome.

Now, Steveson gets the chance to bounce back here against Chatman, who is 0-1 in the UFC and coming off a first-round submission loss to Anthony Wint in his promotional debut in August at UFC Sacramento.

Chatman has a bit of power himself, so he will pose some danger for Steveson in this fight. But given that Steveson should have a massive edge when it comes to grappling in this bout, look for him to try to take this fight to the mat immediately, as any time he spends in striking with Chatman could once again lead to disaster.

As for where the Steveson vs. Chatman bout will be on the UFC 336 card, it could potentially lead off the main card but is likely going to be placed on the preliminary card as Steveson looks to get right in this bounce-back spot, while Chatman will look to potentially pull off another big upset against Steveson.