Gable Steveson Elevated to UFC 331 Main Card

With Renato Moicano vs. Brian Ortega 2 removed from UFC 331, Gable Steveson has been elevated to the main card.

Due to injury, Ortega is out of his UFC 331 rematch against Moicano, who was rebooked for a main event against Tom Nolan at the Meta Apex on Halloween.

With Moicano vs. Ortega 2 off the card, the UFC has now elevated Steveson to the main card.

Gable Steveson Gets Main Card Treatment

Per the UFC, Steveson vs. Sean Sharaf now kicks off the UFC 331 main card.

UFC 331 takes place this Saturday, September 19, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. The event is headlined by a rematch between UFC flyweight champion Joshua Van and Alexander Pantoja, with the co-main event being a five-round lightweight bout between top contenders Arman Tsarukyan and Mauricio Ruffy.

Gable Steveson Massive Favorite at UFC 331

Per the latest UFC 331 betting odds, Steveson is a massive -1900 favorite over Sharaf, a +975 underdog.

Steveson is a former Olympic gold medalist in freestyle wrestling, and he also had a cup of coffee in the NFL on the Buffalo Bills‘ practice squad. He is an elite athlete, and so far he is 4-0 in his MMA career, including a brutal TKO win over Elisha Ellison at UFC 329 in July, his UFC debut.

Steveson is still very green, but training alongside UFC legend Jon Jones, he is showing rapid improvements every fight, especially when it comes to striking, as we already know he has elite wrestling skills, which he can pull out anytime.

As for Sharaf, he is 0-2 in the UFC with knockout losses against Junior Tafa and Steven Asplund. He does have solid striking skills and has a puncher’s chance in this bout, but it would be difficult for him to win this fight if Steveson can get a takedown, as he will be dominant on the mat.

The odds are that Steveson will take Sharaf down to the ground, beat him up on the mat, and win this fight by TKO. But if Sharaf can somehow keep this fight on the feet, then he will have a chance to earn an upset win by knockout.