Georges St-Pierre Grappling Match Turned Down: ‘Don’t See the Point’

Don’t expect to see a grappling match between two UFC legends.

Former two-division UFC champion Georges St-Pierre and ex-UFC lightweight king Khabib Nurmagomedov have been linked for years, with both showing interest in fighting the other. A fight never came to fruition, however, and the two are now retired from mixed martial arts.

One idea that has been floated around in the combat sports community is a potential BJJ match between the two grappling powerhouses. But, “The Eagle” recently confirmed that he has no interest in competing against “GSP” on the mat.

Nurmagomedov is focused on building his fight promotion, Eagle FC, and he doesn’t “see the point” in taking on St-Pierre.

“I don’t see the point in it,” Nurmagomedov said recently via LowKickMMA.com. “You can, of course, add fuel to the fire but I don’t want to. I don’t want to promote this topic. ‘Oh, I could return to Eagle FC,’ I don’t want to make it. I want to make PR for league in another format. I don’t think that I’ll return, wrestle with someone. Let others wrestle, who need it. Do I need it? In this life, we are not allowed to do everything we want. Your desire may not coincide with what you will do, you can just want it and that’s it. Does it make sense now to talk about my hunger? I do not see the point.”

GSP Recently Outlined Why He Started Martial Arts

Appearing in Apple Watch’s newest “Time to Walk,” St-Pierre spoke about his fighting career and what led him to martial arts. GSP said he was a “victim of bullying at school,” which was the catalyst to his famed UFC career.

“I start martial art as a self-defense because I was a victim of bullying at school,” GSP said via ET Canada. “My record in mixed martial art is very good, but my record in fighting in the schoolyard is very bad,” he says. “I had issues with many of the kids who were older than me. And at the school where I was going, there was a special program for delinquent teenagers.

“I remember there was a kid in the bus, and he was screaming insult at me, humiliating me in front of everybody. And sometime, it was getting physical, and he was stronger than me. So, every time we had to fight, I had to defend myself, I didn’t get the best of it. Often, I came back home with scars on my face…”

Nurmagomedov Retired In 2020 After His Third Title Defense

Nurmagomedov walked away from MMA in October 2020 after he notched his third 155-pound title defense. He submitted Justin Gaethje with a triangle choke at UFC 254.

The Eagle retired with an undefeated record of 29-0, holding victories over the likes of Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor.

