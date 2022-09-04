Bold Khamzat Chimaev Prediction Made by UFC Legend Ahead of UFC 279

UFC legend Georges St-Pierre believes Khamzat Chimaev, a top-ranked contender in the welterweight division is championship material.

The rising prospect Chimaev will mark his first main event outing against fan favorite Nate Diaz at UFC 279 on Sep. 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. He’s coming off a hard-earned victory over former title challenger Gilbert Burns in April at UFC 273. Chimaev goes into the bout undefeated as a pro. He has finished ten out of his eleven opponents, with only one victory by decision.

Chimaev opened as a big betting favorite over Diaz, who was last in action opposite the reigning 170-pound champion Leon Edwards at UFC 263 in Jun. 2021. Company president Dana White had stated the showdown to be a top contender contest but it is not yet confirmed if the winner would get the title shot.

Former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion “GSP” shared his thoughts on the upcoming pairing of the young lion Chimaev versus the grizzled veteran Diaz.

“This fight is at welterweight, the odds will be toward Chimaev. I think it favors him because of that.

“Nate Diaz did a great performance when he fought Leon Edwards,” St-Pierre said via MMA Fighting. “He was losing the fight but he finished very strong, he rocked Leon Edwards and he had a very strong finish. And it proves to us once again that it’s never over until it’s over and anything can happen. And then we saw what happened the other last weekend [with Edwards and Kamaru Usman at UFC 278] … so anything can happen in this game.

“But if I would have to bet on that fight,” St-Pierre added, “of course, I have to go with the odds and favor Khamzat Chimaev.”

St-Pierre Lauded Chimaev’s Toughness

Burns proved to be the hardest challenge for Chimaev in an all-out war that saw both men get hurt. St-Pierre praised Chimaev’s incredible durability and will to overcome any hardship he may face inside the octagon.

“Khamzat is very good,” St-Pierre said. “He’s got all the skills and he showcased incredible durability and great mental strength in his last fight when he fought Gilbert Burns, because he was pushed to the limit. That’s when you recognize a true warrior, a true champion [compared] to a contender.

“When he faced those moments of adversity — some collapse, but some push through and succeed — he proved it in his last fight. He’s very, very good.”

GSP Believes Diaz Will Be a Challenge for Chimaev

Many expect Chimaev to put in another dominant performance and are seemingly counting Diaz out. Although Diaz does not sport the best record, he is known for his endurance and poses a serious threat until the very end of the fight. During his latest bout, Diaz got off to a slow start and rocked Edwards in the final round.

St-Pierre thinks that Chimaev will need to be careful against the resilient foe.

“However, Nate Diaz, you can’t ever count him out. He’s very well-rounded, he’s very durable, and it will take a lot to try and put him away. But Khamzat, it’s going to be a tough challenge because he only went the distance in his last fight, I believe, and I think he grew incredibly from that fight, he learned a lot. So I think we’re going to see a better version of Khamzat, still better than what he was. So it’s going to be an interesting fight.”