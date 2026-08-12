Gillian Robertson Rips Mackenzie Dern Before 330 Title Fight

Gillian Robertson ripped UFC women’s strawweight champion Mackenzie Dern ahead of their upcoming title fight this Saturday at UFC 330.

Robertson gets the chance to fight for a UFC belt for the first time at UFC 330 when she battles Dern for 115 lbs gold, and ahead of the fight, there is no love lost between the two combatants.

Gillian Robertson Rips Mackenzie Dern

In the lead-up to their fight at UFC 330, Robertson said Dern made negative comments about her Brazilian jiu-jitsu, which “The Savage” says she heard loud and clear.

But when the two met in Philadelphia for media day ahead of UFC 330, Robertson says that Dern had a different story to tell.

“She was making comments all through the camp about how she doesn’t know me, she doesn’t think my jiu-jitsu’s good, and all this stuff. Now she’s like, ‘Oh, no, it’s not anything. It’s not that I don’t like her.’ I’m like, ‘Why are we trying to take this back now?’ You’re talking all this (expletive) through camp. Keep that same energy,” Robertson said (via MMAjunkie.com).

“I don’t like her right now. We’re about to fight each other this week.”

According to Robertson, Dern was nice to her during a staredown ahead of their fight, which threw the Canadian off, as she thought they were trying to hype it up with smack talk.

“I expected her to be a little bit more aggressive. She shook my hand twice, and it kind of threw me off. I thought we were talking (expletive),” Robertson said.

Gillian Robertson Is a Big Underdog

The betting odds right now have Robertson listed as a +180 underdog, with Dern as a -215 favorite. While the odds could tighten a bit before Saturday, it does appear that Robertson will enter the fight as the underdog. With both fighters having elite grappling, Dern gets the edge due to superior striking.

Robertson has won five straight fights, which shot her up the 115 lbs ranks and earned her a crack at the title against Dern, who is making her first title defense since winning the vacant title against Virna Jandiroba last fall.