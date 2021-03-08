UFC Great Makes Major Announcement: ‘Coming Back’

A UFC great may be returning to the Octagon.

Former bantamweight and flyweight champion Henry Cejudo announced his retirement from the sport last year after defending his 135-pound strap against Dominick Cruz at UFC 249. The retirement came as a surprise as “Triple C” hadn’t given much indication that he would be walking away from MMA.

Now fast forward 10 months and Cejudo announced he’s “coming back.”

Cejudo recently spoke with Sports Nation about Saturday’s bantamweight title fight between Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan. Yan, who won the title after Cejudo vacated it, was disqualified during their JUFC 259 contest after he landed a knee to a grounded Sterling. After the bout, UFC president Dana White said the promotion would run the rematch as soon as possible.

“I think the rematch is going to happen,” Cejudo said in regards to Sterling vs. Yan. “I would personally like to line both Petr Yan and ‘Aljamain Curling Sterling Silver’ at the same time and to [beat them both].

Then Triple C dropped the bombshell, “No problem, thank you, guys. You guys stay tuned, Triple C is coming back, what’s up?”

A little while after the interview was shared by ESPN, Cejudo tweeted, “Catch me if you can!”

Catch me if you can! 🏃‍♂️🏆🏆🏆🇺🇸 https://t.co/lCIABs9MvQ — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 8, 2021



