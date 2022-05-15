Highly Ranked Lightweight’s UFC Future In Question After Recent News

No. 8-ranked UFC lightweight Gregor Gillespie may no longer be with the promotion, according to recent tweets.

TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter took to Twitter to report that “The Gift” is no longer a choosable fighter on the UFC fan rankings page. “Gregor Gillespie has been removed from the UFC fan rankings pool,” Bronsteter tweeted.

And around the same time on Sunday, UFC Roster Watch, an AI that is in charge of “tracking the UFC active roster,” also tweeted that Gillespie had been “removed.”

❌ Fighter removed: Gregor Gillespie — UFC Roster Watch (@UFCRosterWatch) May 15, 2022

At this time of this writing, there has been no word from Gillespie about his possible UFC split or fighting future. It could be that The Gift is still under contract with the UFC, however due to his inactivity, the promotion has put him on ice until he’s ready to come back.

The Gift is an interesting case. He has a stellar professional mixed martial arts record of 14-1 and he holds wins over notable names like Diego Ferreira, Vinc Pichel and Yancy Medeiros.

But, he’s only fought once since his first and only loss. Kevin Lee crushed Gillespie with a head kick during UFC 244 in November 2019. He returned to action in May 2021 at UFC on ESPN 24 and earned an impressive second-round TKO victory over Ferreira.

Fast forward over a year and Gillespie hasn’t entered the Octagon since. Fight fans commented on Bronsteter and UFC Roster Watch’s tweets. “Cut or removed due to inactivity, wouldn’t be surprised to see him be cut he declines almost every fight he’s offered,” one person tweeted.

“Dude was trying to take the Islam [Makhachev] route to the title, by taking ONE top 10 fight then demanding a title fight,” another user wrote.

Gillespie Challenged Conor McGregor After His Latest Win

@TheNotoriousMMA We can figure out who the best fighter is, we can figure out who the best fisherman is, but it's pretty clear who the best dressed is 🤵 @ajcustomsuits > David August #bestdressedinmma #bestfishermaninmma #bestwrestlerinmma #bestfishermaninufc pic.twitter.com/nXYiDXBshP — gregor gillespie (@gregor_the_gift) May 14, 2021

The Gift has challenged big-name fighters, specifically Conor McGregor and Tony Ferguson. A few days after the Ferreira win, Gillespie, who calls himself the best fisherman in the sport, tweeted a photo of himself holding a fish while wearing a suit and standing on a boat.

“[Conor McGregor] We can figure out who the best fighter is, we can figure out who the best fisherman is, but it’s pretty clear who the best dressed is,” Gillespie tweeted.

Gillespie Claimed Ferguson Turned Down a Fight With Him Earlier This Year

Gillespie posted a video on Instagram in January claiming that Ferguson had turned down a fight with him.

“Just got word again from my manager that Tony Ferguson will not accept the fight against me,” Gillespie said via MMA Fighting. “Then I see you online, Tony, calling out f****** Michael Chandler, saying it’s wrestling season, bro! Dude, you understand, I’m the wrestler, bro.

“I beat the s*** out of Mike Chandler in college, and I will f*** you up in wrestling, too. If you’re looking for the wrestler, bro, accept the fight dude.”

Gillespie continued his rant, indicating his desire to continue to move up the lightweight ladder. However, The Gift said that he was having a difficult time finding a fight.

“I need to start climbing and none of you guys seem to want to f****** fight me,” Gillespie said. “Tony, me and you are f****** available. We’ve been available since the same f****** weekend apart. I fought last and then you fought the weekend after. It’s time, bro. Let’s just f****** do it.

“Call f****** Chandler out cause it’s wrestling season. Get the f*** out of here, bro. I’m the wrestler.”

Ferguson’s next fight was against Chandler and the ending was rough for “El Cucuy.” He was knocked out cold at the start of the second round courtesy of Chandler’s head kick. They fought earlier this month at UFC 274 in Pheonix, Arizona.