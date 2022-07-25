UFC Guru Outraged Over Khamzat Chimaev’s ‘Assassination Attempt’ of Nate Diaz

UFC guru Dan Hardy believes Nate Diaz should “press charges” for being matched up with Khamzat Chimaev.

Ex-fighter Hardy has been in the sport of mixed martial arts for a long time. Having started his professional career in Jun. 2004, Hardy competed for numerous organizations before making a final run under the UFC banner.

After racking up a four-fight win streak upon his entry into the promotion, Hardy got to challenge the former welterweight king Georges St-Pierre at UFC 111, a contest he would lose by unanimous decision in Mar. 2010. Although he has teased a return to combat sports in a boxing match, he retired from MMA in Sep. 2012.

With nearly a decade of fighting experience, Hardy continued to be a part of the game offering his expertise as an analyst. He’s renowned for the event breakdown shows he uploads to his YouTube channel and is considered one of the sharpest pundits.

In an appearance on “The MMA Hour” with Ariel Helwani, Hardy slammed the UFC’s decision to pit the seasoned veteran Diaz against one of the hottest rising talents in Chimaev.

“It feels like we’re getting to the point where someone should start thinking about pressing charges,” Hardy said. “It doesn’t feel like a fair fight. It feels like a very, very cruel thing to do to someone that is a legitimate legend.

“Because they’ve spoken out against the organization, they’re going to get executed live on TV. That’s kind of how it feels, and it makes me feel uncomfortable to think that’s the way it’s going to go down.” (h/t Jed Meshew/MMA Fighting)

Hardy took issue with the promotion’s treatment of the Stockton legend, who’s in the final phase of his fighting career, whereas Chimaev is one of the hungry guys on the way up.

Hardy Feels Like It’s an ‘Assassination Attempt’ by the UFC

When the UFC announced that Diaz would take on Chimaev for his final bout on their current deal, there was widespread controversy regarding the seemingly imbalanced pairing.

Hardy agreed with the sentiment and labeled it an “assassination attempt” by the promotion.

“I hope, desperately hope, that Nate at least comes through it alright, but after watching what Khamzat did to Rhys McKee and to John Phillips — yes, of course, Nate’s got good jiu-jitsu, but there comes a point where jiu-jitsu is nullified by good wrestling,” Hardy said.

“It happened in the early days of the UFC, and it would happen against Nate if it hits the floor. I think he gets nullified and I think he gets beaten up horrendously from the top position. I think it’s going to be uncomfortable to watch, and I think it’s going to leave the UFC in a very, very bad light.

“I just hope Nate comes through it alright, because I think he’s got good opportunities outside the UFC. It’s just a shame that they’re going to do this assassination attempt on him before he leaves.”

Hardy Claimed the UFC Wants To Damage Diaz Before He Leaves

The UFC has faced criticism from the community on various occasions regarding its treatment of fighting legends. Besides a perceived lack of fairness for the less compliant athletes, Randy Couture stands out as the most notable victim.

Couture had his entire legacy in the promotion effectively erased from the record books following a falling out with the brass.

Now, Hardy feels like the UFC is doing a disservice by trying to damage Diaz before he leaves the organization.

“I think I said what I needed to about it,” he added. “I just feel very unfortunate that it’s happening, and that we can’t celebrate these fighters when they’re coming to the end of their career.

“But it’s the UFC’s style, isn’t it? If they decide they’re parting ways with you, they try to damage you in every way possible.

“Unfortunately, if you’re a fighter and they want to damage you, they can actually physically do it, which is a shame.”