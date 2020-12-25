‘The UFC Needs to Hide’ Conor McGregor, MMA Star Jokes

The UFC is back in mid-January with some of the biggest names in the sport, including Conor McGregor and Khamzat Chimaev, and should the two see each other on Fight Island, “something will definitely happen,” Chimaev recently joked.

“Notorious,” who is ranked No. 5 in the lightweight division, is set to headline UFC 257 on January 23, 2021, against No. 2 ranked Dustin Poirier. Three days prior to the bout, on January 20, Chimaev will headline his first UFC card. “Borz” is ranked in the top-15 of the welterweight division and has the opportunity to catapult himself into title contention as he is scheduled to fight No. 3 ranked Leon Edwards at UFC Fight Night 185.

Both events will take place on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE, and there’s a chance the McGregor and Chimaev will cross paths. The two have gone back and forth on social media in the past, with Borz challenging McGregor to a fight and the Irishman calling the Russian “Rat lip.”

As per RT Sport, Chimaev recently took part in an Instagram Live interview with MMA reporter Igor Lazorin and joked: “If I see [McGregor] on Fight Island, something will definitely happen. The UFC needs to hide him.”

