UFC Hall of Famer Predicts Petr Yan vs. Merab Dvalishvili 3

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping shared his prediction for the UFC 333 co-main event between Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili.

Yan and Dvalishvili meet for the third time on Saturday in the UFC 333 co-headliner.

So, who wins the fight? Bisping is confident it’s Yan.

Michael Bisping Picks Petr Yan to Beat Merab Dvalishvili

Speaking on his podcast, Bisping picked Yan to beat Dvalishvili in their trilogy bout.

“We know last time out Petr Yan won it fair and square. He was far more economical. He didn’t throw as much as Merab Dvalishvili, but he landed more and he took him down more. Even though he didn’t try as many takedowns, he was more economical. He was more successful in the fight, simple as that. That’s why he won. The first time out, of course, Merab a long time ago beat him, okay? But then he became the champion and he was trying to fight and defend the belt four times in a year and he was burned out. That’s is just a fact. It didn’t affect his output, but it affects your explosively. It affects your hunger. It affects your drive. Merab was kind of on cruise control,” Bisping said (via MMAWeekly.com).

“Now, Merab has had time off. He coming into this one fresh as a daisy. Petr Yan has got beautiful boxing. He’s the better boxer out of the two of them. Merab Dvalishvili is a great wrestler, and he weaponizes his cardio. It’s a very, very tough fight to call. I love Merab Dvalishvili, but I’ve got to go with Petr Yan. I believe it will be like the last one. It’ll be closer. Merab’s going to have more success. He will land more takedowns, but the boxing is clean from Petr Yan and he’s got the mental momentum coming into this one because he beat him last time.”

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UFC 333 Co-Main Event Odds

With just one day to go until UFC 333, Yan is a -160 favorite to beat Dvalishvili, who is a +135 underdog.

So, will Bisping’s pick be right and Yan get his hand raised? We’ll find out Saturday.