Former Women’s UFC Champion Looks ‘Shredded’ in Leaked Photo

A former UFC champion is showing off her bulging muscles in a photo shared from an award ceremony.

On Sunday, June 12, former UFC bantamweight champion Holly Holm accepted her induction into the International Boxing Hall of Fame but everyone on Twitter was totally distracted by her arms.

Fans Think Holly Holm Looks ‘Jacked’ at Hall of Fame Ceremony ‘Definitely Knows Where They Keep the Weights’

Holly Holm at the International Boxing Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony pic.twitter.com/DF6L7sy3Vt — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) June 12, 2022

“Nice arms very intimidating,” someone wrote on the post.

“Holly ‘never misses arm day’ Holm,” another joked.

Someone tagged the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) in the tweet. A few fans included GIFs, one of a box of juice and another that said “steroids” implying the muscles were not natural.

“Check the blood,” someone else wrote.

“Damn she’s shredded,” a fan tweeted.

“Must of done some bicep curls before going out, sheesh lol,” someone tweeted.

“Definitely knows where they keep the weights,” a fan tweeted.

“She’s f****** JACKED,” another person tweeted.

“Holly Holm turned her boxing hall of fame speech into the gun show,” someone else tweeted.

“On a first glance I thought this was Amy Schumer photoshopped to look absolutely ripped,” a fan said.

Holm’s speech can be watched here.

She was inducted alongside Miguel Cotto, Roy Jones Jr., James Toney, Tod Morgan, Regina Halmich, Bill Caplan, Chuck Hull, Ron Borges, and Bob Yalen. and the class of 2022, according to the World Boxing Council.

Holly Holm Says She ‘Dreams’ About Doing Boxing & MMA at the Same Time

In an interview with ESPN on May 20, Holm reflects on the possibility of returning to boxing while also maintaining an active MMA career.

“I think about doing both,” Holm told ESPN. “And my last boxing match, there was a debate if it would be at 135 or 140 pounds. I had already won a title at 140. I wish I would have pushed that [fight at 135] more because I could have been a four-division champion. I had already won titles at 140, 147 and 154 pounds. And we know I can make 135 because that’s what I compete at in MMA. I don’t know if that’s turned into a weird, unfinished business thing for me to go back and win at 135 or what.”

This talk surprised her coach Mike Winkeljohn, who says it’s been a decade since Holly mentioned wanting to box again.

“I haven’t heard her talk about boxing since her last pro fight,” Winkeljohn told ESPN. “In fact, I even think there were a couple fights left in her boxing career where she was done with it. She wanted to move on. After she left, people would still talk about it and try to offer her a comeback fight, and she’d go, ‘Nah. I’m done.’ Her entire MMA career, she’s never thought about boxing.”

Holm returned to MMA after a two-year hiatus to lose a controversial split decision to Ketlen Vieira on May 21, but the goals remain the same.

“But why not [actively hold titles in two sports]? I think that sounds fantastic,” Holm told ESPN.

