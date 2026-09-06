Ian Machado Garry Says He’d Beat Islam Makhachev in Rematch

According to Ian Machado Garry, he would defeat UFC welterweight champion Islam Makhachev if the two were to have a rematch.

Makhachev defeated Machado Garry just last month at UFC 330 when he won a unanimous decision in a mostly uneventful fight that saw UFC President Dana White criticize Machado Garry for his lack of aggression during the contest.

Now, just a few weeks removed from that bout, Machado Garry says things would go differently in a rematch and that he would win it.

Ian Machado Garry Says He’d Beat Islam Makhachev

Speaking to DAZN, Machado Garry suggested that a rematch with Makhachev would go differently, even though the first fight took place less than a full month ago.

“Obviously, I’m annoyed by the result, but that’s the fight game. The biggest thing I could’ve done was a bit more volume, more kicks. I feel like if I fought him right now, I’d beat him. I just want to get back in there tomorrow and do it all over again,” Machado Garry said.

Who Will Fight Islam Makhachev Next?

After beating Machado Garry at UFC 330, Makhachev set the record for the longest win streak in UFC history with 17 straight victories, breaking the deadlock he had with MMA legend Anderson Silva, as they each had 16 wins in a row before Makhachev got his 17th straight victory.

In his next fight, Makhachev has been linked to a fight against Carlos Prates, the Brazilian knockout artist who is coming off two straight knockout wins over former UFC welterweight champions Leon Edwards and Jack Della Maddalena.

There is also the chance that Michael Morales could get the next title shot against Makhachev, though Prates is certainly the frontrunner at this point to get the next crack at the 170 lbs belt.

As for Machado Garry, despite the loss to Makhachev, he remains one of the top-ranked welterweights in the sport, and he could very well be in line for a rematch against Makhachev if he can get a couple of wins. But for now, he is certainly behind Prates and Morales in the title shot queue.