Ian Machado Garry Says He Will ‘Dismantle’ Islam Makhachev

Ian Machado Garry says he will “dismantle” UFC welterweight champion Islam Makhachev when they meet in the main event of UFC 330.

Makhachev puts his welterweight title on the line for the first time against Machado Garry at UFC 330, which goes down on August 15 at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Although Makhachev is the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the sport today, Machado Garry is confident that not only will he win the fight, but that he will destroy Makhachev and take his belt.

Ian Machado Garry Promises to ‘Dismantle’ Islam Makhachev

Speaking to Irish Boxing ahead of his upcoming fight with Makhachev, Machado Garry promised that he would smash Makhachev and prove that he’s the best MMA fighter in the world.

“I have nothing but love and respect for Islam Makhachev, and the body of work that he’s done in the UFC is unbelievable. When I fight Islam Makhachev on August 15th, I’m gonna be the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world, the two-weight champion. I’m gonna dismantle him, and when I do, there’s no doubt I’ll be the greatest fighter on the planet,” Machado Garry said.

Ian Machado Garry a Big Underdog

Although Machado Garry is talking a big game ahead of UFC 330, the oddsmakers don’t fancy his chances in the fight, as the current betting odds have him as a +275 underdog, with Makhachev as a -325 favorite.

Makhachev has the wrestling advantage, the experience advantage, and the aura behind him as he has won 16 straight fights. But Garry is taller, faster, younger, longer, and extremely confident that he has what it takes to pull off a major upset and win the belt.

UFC 330 can’t come soon enough, as Makhachev will look to break the UFC‘s record for the most wins in a row with 17, as he enters the bout tied with Anderson Silva at 16 straight victories. As for Machado Garry, he has won his last two fights in a row and will be looking to make that three straight wins in a row when he takes on Makhachev in his attempt to claim the UFC welterweight title as the underdog.

Should Machado Garry upset Makhachev, the UFC may opt to book an immediate rematch, given how long of a win streak that Makhachev has right now. But if Machado Garry dismantles him like he says he will, then an immediate rematch between them might be a tough sell.