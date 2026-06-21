Ian Machado Garry: I Will Bounce Islam Makhachev on His Skull

Ian Machado Garry sent a warning to UFC welterweight champion Islam Makhachev before UFC 330, saying he will bounce the champ on his skull.

The UFC officially announced this week that Machado Garry will battle Makhachev in the main event of UFC 330, which takes place on August 15 at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The co-main event sees UFC women’s strawweight champion Mackenzie Dern take on Gillian Robertson.

Makhachev enters this fight with a 16-fight win streak, which is tied with the great Anderson Silva for the longest win streak in UFC history. With a win over Machado Garry, Makhachev will make history with 17 straight wins inside the Octagon. But Machado Garry promises that won’t happen.

Ian Machado Garry Promises to End Islam Makhachev’s Win Streak

In a video posted on his social media just days after his fight against Makhachev was officially announced for UFC 330, Machado Garry promised that he would be the man who ends Makhachev’s bid to become the first fighter in UFC history with 17 wins in a row.

“I mean, you know, dude, I don’t think Islam has a lot of weaknesses. He’s never fought someone as long and tall as me. He’s not fought someone as fast as me. He’s not fought someone who has the distance management, the boxing capabilities, the head movement that I do, but also the takedown defense. He might get me down. I hope he does, cause I want to prove to the world that he can’t submit me. I want to prove to the world that I can get back up. I want to prove to the world that I can beat him in his own world,” Machado Garry said in a video posted on his Instagram.

“I don’t care how long he’s trained in that area. I don’t care if he’s an internationally recognized master of Sambo or not. I’m going to bounce him on his skull. I’m going to take his title. I’m going to take his throne. I’m going to finish that consecutive win streak, and I’ll always be the guy that stopped history from happening.”

Islam Makhachev vs. Ian Machado Garry Betting Odds

Ahead of UFC 330, the betting odds for Makhachev vs. Machado Garry have been revealed by the sportsbooks.

Currently, Makhachev is a -364 betting favorite, with Machado Garry as a +299 betting underdog.

The Russian has not lost since 2015, and he has won 16 fights in a row entering this main event, so of course, he is the favorite to get his hand raised. But the Irishman has gone 10-1 overall in the UFC, and he is coming off back-to-back wins over Belal Muhammad and Carlos Prates, so he has looked fantastic as well of late.

Ultimately, this UFC welterweight title fight will likely come down to whether or not Makhachev can get Machado Garry down to the floor. If he can get the takedown, then he’ll be in the driver’s seat. But if Machado Garry can keep the fight standing, then it certainly becomes a much more intriguing matchup.