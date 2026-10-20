Ian Machado Garry Scheduled for UFC Return

UFC welterweight contender Ian Machado Garry is scheduled to make his return to the Octagon before the end of 2026.

Machado Garry was last seen at UFC 330 in August, when he lost a unanimous decision to UFC welterweight champion Islam Makhachev in a fight that UFC president Dana White criticized the Irishman for a lack of action during the bout.

Just a few months later, it appears that Machado Garry is set to return to the Octagon to try to get the bitter taste of defeat to Makhachev out of his mouth.

Ian Machado Garry Rumored for Quick UFC Return

Per Ariel Helwani, Machado Garry will likely fight again before the end of the year, though no opponent or exact date and location were named.

Options for Ian Machado Garry

Taking a look at the UFC welterweight division, there are several opponents who could make sense for him.

One potential opponent who has called Machado Garry out for several months on social media is Michael Morales, the undefeated knockout artist who is itching to get back into the Octagon, as he hasn’t fought since a UFC 322 knockout win over Sean Brady, which was nearly a year ago at this point.

Though Morales has been linked to a welterweight matchup against Shavkat Rakhmonov, there is no certainty that Rakhmonov is healthy and ready to return after missing the last two years due to injury. If he is healthy, then he should fight Morales for a No. 1 contender spot at 170 lbs, as Carlos Prates is likely going to be the next man in line to fight Makhachev for the belt.

Another potential fight for Machado Garry could be a fight against former UFC welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena, who hasn’t fought since May, when he was knocked out by Prates.

Either way, despite a lackluster fight against Makhachev that White and the UFC brass clearly did not care for, Machado Garry is still one of the top-ranked welterweights in the sport today, and he will likely fight someone in the top five for his next fight as he climbs back into title contention.