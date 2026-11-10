Ian Machado Garry Reacts to UFC Saudi Arabia Fight Booking

UFC welterweight contender Ian Machado Garry shared his reaction to his upcoming UFC Saudi Arabia fight booking against Yaroslav Amosov.

The UFC officially announced that Machado Garry will step back into the Octagon against Amosov in the co-main event of UFC Saudi Arabia, which takes place on December 5 at ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The fight will be set for five rounds.

Ian Machado Garry Reacts to Yaroslav Amosov Fight Booking

Taking to his social media after the UFC Saudi Arabia co-main event was made official, Machado Garry shared his reaction to his latest high-profile UFC matchup.

“Anyone. Anytime,” Machado Garry wrote on his Instagram.

Say what you want about Machado Garry, as he can be a polarizing fighter at times, but he always accepts every matchup the UFC matchmakers send his way, and this is once again the case as he will battle a fighter in Amosov who many other welterweights did not want to fight given his low ranking but how dangerous he is.

Machado Garry, though, had no problem taking this fight, and now we’ll see who the better man is when they step into the Octagon at UFC Saudi Arabia.

Ian Machado Garry Favored to Beat Yaroslav Amosov

Per the latest betting odds, Machado Garry is a -170 favorite to beat Amosov, who is a +145 underdog.

Machado Garry is coming off a unanimous decision loss to UFC welterweight champion Islam Makhachev at UFC 330, but had he just pulled the trigger a little sooner in that bout, he may have been able to get his hand raised and win the belt.

As for Amosov, he is 2-0 in the UFC with submission wins over Neil Magny and Joel Alvarez. A former Bellator MMA welterweight champion, Amosov is considered one of the most talented fighters in his weight class, but he is still making a name for himself in the UFC.

This is a massive fight at welterweight, as the winner of this bout will keep their name in title contention at 170 lbs, which is one of the deepest weight classes in the UFC and in mixed martial arts.