Ian Machado Garry Wants Michael Morales Next

UFC welterweight title contender Ian Machado Garry has made it known that he wants to fight Michael Morales in his next bout.

Machado Garry lost a unanimous decision in a failed bid to capture the welterweight title when he fought UFC welterweight champion Islam Makhachev at UFC 330 in August. He was then criticized by UFC president Dana White following the bout for showing excessive respect to Makhachev during the fight.

But now, less than one month later, Machado Garry is already looking forward to getting back into the Octagon, and he wants to fight another top contender, Morales, next, in order to prove that he’s ready for another title shot at 170 lbs.

Ian Machado Garry Calls Out Michael Morales

Speaking to Eze Talks Sports, Machado Garry made it clear that he wants Morales next, and he said that he would finish him to prove that he is deserving of another welterweight title shot.

“For me there’s only one fight that makes sense right now, and that’s Michael Morales, when I beat him I’m the only one who deserves a title shot. I go out there and I finish Michael Morales, get my hand raised, it’s undeniable that I’m right back up there for a title shot,” Machado Garry said.

Will Ian Machado Garry Get His Wish?

With Makhachev set to fight Carlos Prates in his next title defense, Morales is left without an opponent, so a fight against Machado Garry with a title shot on the line does make a lot of sense for both men at this point in their MMA careers.

Morales hasn’t fought in nearly a year since he knocked out Sean Brady at UFC 322 last November — the same night that Makhachev defeated Jack Della Maddalena for the welterweight belt — so he needs to get back into the Octagon soon and get some more cage time in.

But with most of the other top contenders at 170 lbs already booked up, Machado Garry does make a lot of sense, unless Shavkat Rakhmonov can return to the cage and fight Morales for the next title shot at 170 lbs instead.