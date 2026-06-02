Ilia Topuria Shares Prediction for Justin Gaethje UFC Title Fight

UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria shared his prediction for how he thinks his fight against Justin Gaethje at UFC Freedom 250 will go.

Topuria puts his lightweight belt on the line when he meets the interim champion Gaethje in a title unification bout at the UFC White House card on June 14 in Washington, D.C. The card is going to be a massive sporting event, and Topuria and Gaethje have the honor of headlining the event — an honor they know too well, and one they promise to deliver on by giving the fans a great fight.

Ilia Topuria Predicts Justin Gaethje Fight at UFC White House

Speaking to Paramount+ ahead of his fight against Gaethje in less than two weeks, Topuria shared his prediction for how he believes the fight will go.

Ever confident in getting his hand raised, Topuria is promising a knockout.

“I don’t think (it goes the full five rounds). I’m prepared. I have the stamina to go, not for five rounds, but for five days, I can be in there. I know how it feels when you’re tired, when you can’t do more, and you never give up. So, I’m ready,” Topuria said.

“But I have the complete faith that I’m going to finish him in the first round. I just want to make it look beautiful.”

Betting Odds for Ilia Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje

According to the latest betting odds for Topuria vs. Gaethje, Topuria is a massive -600 betting favorite, with Gaethje as a +450 betting underdog.

This indicates that Topuria should not only win the fight but likely win dominantly, too, which is exactly what he’s predicting will happen.

As good a fighter as Gaethje is, he has been knocked out several times in the UFC, and Topuria has bombs in his hands. So, the most likely way that this fight goes is just like Topuria said it would, with him knocking Gaethje out. If you ask most fight predictors, this is what they say will happen.

That being said, Topuria still has to be on his toes for the full 25 minutes the fight could potentially last, as Gaethje has nasty low kicks and also big punches in his own right. So Gaethje is still a very dangerous opponent for Topuria, even though it feels like he is most likely going to get finished in this fight.

This is a massive bout for both men as they will be fighting on the White House lawn in front of United States President Donald Trump, so they are going to want to put on a show, along with everyone else at UFC Freedom 250, which goes down on June 14 on Paramount+.

UFC Freedom 250 Full Card