Intriguing Welterweight Clash Booked for UFC Vegas 123

The UFC has booked an intriguing welterweight match-up for UFC Vegas 123 at the Meta Apex in Las Vegas. Randy Brown takes on Carlos Leal on October 31. Both fighters hope a win can get them a challenge against someone in the top 15 in the near future.

Multiple sources have confirmed the fight to Heavy.com after an initial report from MMA Junkie. Neither Brown nor Leal is currently ranked in the UFC Media or Meta rankings, but their matchup is still expected to feature on the main card.

Rude Boy

Randy Brown signed as an undefeated fighter in 2016 with the UFC. The Jamaican-American fighter was one of the first fighters to get signed off the series “Dana White Lookin’ for a Fight”. Brown had a decent run in his first couple of years in the UFC, but his breakthrough victory came in 2019 when he finished Bryan Barberena via TKO in the third round. It was the beginning of a very good period for Brown in the UFC. After another three victories, Brown got matched up against later-champion Jack Della Maddalena. Brown lost in the first round but bounced back with wins over Wellington Turman, Elizeu Zaleski Dos Santos, and a viral knockout over Muslim Salikhov.

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With a win streak of three, he lost at the end of 2024 a very controversial split decision against Bryan Battle. Not a major setback, but it hurt the momentum ‘Rude Boy’ had built. Brown’s most recent win came in 2025 when he knocked out the always durable Nicolas Dalby in the second round. It earned him his first UFC main event against Gabriel Bonfim. Brown got finished via TKO by a vicious knee from Bonfim. Unfortunately for Brown, he also came up short in his most recent fight against Kevin Holland. Now, out of the rankings and on a two-fight losing streak, Brown needs to beat Carlos Leal to keep the top 15 in sight.

Dynamite In His Hands

Leal signed with the UFC in 2024. The Brazilian fighter fought earlier in his career for the Professional Fighters League (PFL), LFA, and UAE Warriors. He arrived at the UFC with a 21-5 record and fought his debut for the promotion in Abu Dhabi against Rinat Fakhretdinov. Leal fought an impressive fight but lost to the surprise of many people via unanimous decision. Five months after the controversial loss, Leal won his sophomore fight in the UFC. He finished the always durable Alex Morono via knockout in the first round.

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For his third fight, he returned to Abu Dhabi to take on Muslim Salikhov. Leal was a big favorite coming into the fight but got caught very early in the fight with a devastating punch knocking him off his senses. A painful loss for the Brazilian. In his most recent fight, he bounced back earlier this year against Chidi Njokuani. Via unanimous decision, the Brazilian won after three rounds. Now, he gets a step up in competition again when he takes on Randy Brown.

UFC Vegas 123 – Las Vegas (October 31st)