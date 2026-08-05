Islam Makhachev Unsure if Justin Gaethje Will Fight in UFC Again

UFC welterweight champion Islam Makhachev says that he is unsure if UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje will fight again.

Makhachev returns to the Octagon at UFC 330 on August 15 when he takes on Ian Machado Garry in his first UFC welterweight title defense.

Ahead of his upcoming fight, Makhachev has been doing the media rounds, and he was recently asked about Gaethje, a fellow client of manager Ali Abdelaziz at Dominance MMA.

With Makhachev and Gaethje now in different weight classes, they won’t ever fight each other, especially given that they share the same management group.

There’s also a chance that Gaethje doesn’t fight again at all, as his future is uncertain following his career-best win over Ilia Topuria at UFC Freedom 250 in June, when he pulled off one of the biggest upsets in MMA history.

Islam Makhachev Not Sure if Justin Gaethje Competes Again

Speaking to MMAjunkie.com ahead of his return bout at UFC 330, Makhachev admitted that he is not sure if Gaethje will compete again, half-joking that he saw him recently and that he was out of shape, as Gaethje is clearly enjoying the fruits of being an undisputed UFC champion for the first time in his career.

“I don’t know. I think this guy make like enough in this sport. He became UFC champion. He also has many records. What’s next for him? If I’m matchmaker, I don’t know honestly. But this guy is not in good shape right now. I saw him last week. I said, ‘Hey, why you become fat?’ He’s just enjoying the belt. He deserves it,” Makhachev said.

UFC Freedom 250 Result Did Not Surprise Makhachev

Though Topuria was a gigantic favorite to topple Gaethje at UFC Freedom 250, Makhachev admitted that he was not surprised to see Gaethje win.

“I said before that fight, Justin is a warrior. He’s going to fight. You have to knock him out to stop him. This guy is going to fight all rounds. Maybe Topuria a little bit underestimated him. I don’t know. It is what it is. This is MMA, small gloves, and very dangerous sport,” Makhachev said.