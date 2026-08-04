Islam Makhachev on Michael Morales as UFC 330 Backup Fighter

UFC welterweight champion Islam Makhachev shared his reaction to the news that Michael Morales is the backup fighter at UFC 330.

Makhachev is set to fight Ian Machado Garry for the UFC welterweight championship in the main event of UFC 330, which takes place on August 15 at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Just in case anything happens to either Makhachev or Machado Garry, the UFC has Morales as a backup on hand, who will train and prepare for the August 15 date and also weigh in as the official backup.

In the case that Makhachev has to fight Morales instead of Machado Garry, the champ isn’t concerned.

Islam Makhachev Reacts to Michael Morales Backup Role

Speaking to MMAjunkie.com, Makhachev criticized Morales for not staying active, as the Ecuadorian native has not stepped into the Octagon since last November at UFC 322 when he knocked out Sean Brady, the same night that Makhachev defeated Jack Della Maddalena to win the UFC welterweight title.

“He has to fight, bro. When he fought last time? And he’s waiting for the title fight or what? Too much contenders. I think he has to fight against (Carlos) Prates or maybe Shavkat (Rakhmonov). I don’t know when he (Rakhmonov) comes back. Too much contenders, we have to know who is the No. 1 contender,” Makhachev said.

With a perfect 7-0 UFC record with five wins coming by knockout, it’s clear why the UFC matchmakers are high on Morales, leading to this backup gig. But at the same time, Makhachev is correct in suggesting that he needs to stay more active.

Islam Makhachev on Possible Carlos Prates Fight

Although it appears that Morales is going to be next in line to fight for the UFC welterweight title based on the fact that he’s the backup for the UFC 330 main event, that’s no guarantee, and Makhachev reacted to the possibility that Carlos Prates could get the next title shot, instead, suggesting that he’s more interested in that fight.

“Why not? Nutella cake is going to be a good opponent. He’s an exciting fighter, and it’s going to be a good fight,” Makhachev said.