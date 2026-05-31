UFC welterweight champion Islam Makhachev reacted to the news that superstar Conor McGregor is returning to the Octagon at UFC 329.

UFC president Dana White announced earlier this month that McGregor is returning from a five-year layoff to battle Max Holloway in a rematch at UFC 329, which takes place on July 11 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The bout will be contested at welterweight, the division where Makhachev is the world champion.

Islam Makhachev Reacts to Conor McGregor’s Return at UFC 329

Speaking to TNT Sports, Makhachev was asked what his initial reaction was when he heard the news that McGregor was returning. Here’s what he said in response.

“It’s good, it’s good. Big name for our sport, but he has a tough opponent. Max Holloway against Conor, I think Max can beat him,” Makhachev said.

Makhachev is, of course, the close friend and teammate of longtime UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who was McGregor’s archrival for many years inside and outside the Octagon. But this is a sport where fighters are trying to make the most money that they possibly can, and Makhachev knows firsthand just how many eyeballs McGregor brings to the sport, and, in turn, to the UFC welterweight division, where he is the current champion of the weight class.

Oddsmakers Agree With Islam Makhachev

As Makhachev stated, he believes that Holloway will defeat McGregor in their rematch at UFC 329. This is in line with the oddsmakers, who have Holloway listed as a -330 betting favorite right now. McGregor, meanwhile, is a +270 betting underdog according to the latest betting odds.

McGregor defeated Holloway the first time these two fought, but that fight took place way back in August 2013. This fight is nearly 13 years later, and it’s at a completely different weight class. It’s also a fight that will look completely different, as McGregor is now 37 years old, while Holloway is 34. So, it’s really hard to compare what happened in the first fight to what could happen in this rematch all these years later.

While McGregor has a puncher’s chance, he’s very unlikely to be able to wrestle his way to a win like he did the first time he fought Holloway, when he was forced to go to his grappling after he tore his ACL during that fight.

Holloway, meanwhile, is the more well-rounded fighter. He has a wider variety of strikes, he is far more durable, and his cardio is superior. So, if McGregor can’t knock him out in the first two rounds, it becomes an extremely difficult fight for him to win, which is why Holloway is the betting favorite.

Regardless of who gets their hand raised, this is going to be an incredible fight for as long as it lasts between two of the most popular fighters who have ever stepped foot inside the Octagon. The odds are that Holloway gets his hand raised, but you can’t completely count out McGregor, and if he somehow pulls off the upset, look for him to call for a UFC welterweight title shot against Makhachev next.