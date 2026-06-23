Islam Makhachev Thinks UFC Will Lowball Usman Nurmagomedov

UFC welterweight champion Islam Makhachev thinks that the world’s leading MMA promotion will lowball Usman Nurmagomedov as a free agent.

Nurmagomedov, Makhachev’s longtime teammate at AKA, is currently the PFL lightweight champion and was previously the Bellator MMA lightweight champion. He is the cousin of former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and is the younger brother of current UFC bantamweight standout Umar Nurmagomedov.

In July, Nurmagomedov battles Archie Colgan at PFL New York in what is the last fight on his current contract with PFL, after which he will become a free agent.

The UFC is expected to be interested in securing his services, as they should, since he is one of the best lightweights in the world. But Makhachev believes that Nurmagomedov should hold out for the best contract he can get and not just take a lowball offer from the UFC.

Islam Makhachev Believes the UFC Will Lowball Usman Nurmagomedov

Speaking to MMA journalist Adam Zubayraev in a recent interview, Makhachev said he would like to see Nurmagomedov fight in the UFC, where he would truly be tested against the world’s best lightweights.

However, he is cautioning his good friend not to accept a lowball offer from the UFC. If anything, Makhachev believes Nurmagomedov should fight for PFL three more times and make more money before making the move to the UFC.

“Looking at the opponents, I’d say Usman should make the move. To fully realize his potential, he needs tougher opponents. They push you to grow. I think Usman still has room to improve,” Makhachev said (via MMAjunkie.com).

“I don’t know. You have to weigh it. In PFL, they pay much more. The UFC doesn’t like paying that much. If Usman signs, I think (he gets) half the purse he gets in PFL. The UFC won’t pay that. I think there’s still time. If he works out one more (PFL) contract, three fights, he won’t be late for anything. Let the UFC make him an offer he can’t refuse. I think it’s possible, but if they offer a small purse, what’s the point of going when they don’t give you a third of what you’re currently making?”

Usman Nurmagomedov is a Stud Lightweight

Just 28 years old, Nurmagomedov began his pro MMA career in 2017. Since then, he is a perfect 21-0, 1 NC in the sport, including a 3-0 record in PFL. He also had a 6-0, 1 NC record in Bellator MMA before it was absorbed by PFL. 15 of his 21 career victories have come by stoppage.

In his career, Nurmagomedov holds notable victories over former UFC lightweight champion Benson Henderson, plus two wins over PFL standout Paul Hughes.

MMA fans badly want to see Nurmagomedov fight in the UFC, where he would take on the biggest and baddest fighters in the world. But for now, he is in the PFL and needs to get past this one final test against Colgan — a training partner of UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje — before he can even think about making the move to the UFC.