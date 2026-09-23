Israel Adesanya Has Advice for Gable Steveson

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has some advice for Gable Steveson after suffering his first career loss.

In what can only be described as a shocker, Steveson was knocked out in 12 seconds by Sean Sharaf at UFC 331.

As Steveson was a -2500 betting favorite going down, this was the biggest upset in UFC history based on the odds.

Now, Adesanya has some advice for Steveson on how to handle the loss and all the scrutiny that has come along with it.

Israel Adesanya’s Advice for Gable Steveson

Speaking on the “Precision” podcast, Adesanya shared the following advice with Steveson, suggesting that he doesn’t go on social media and takes time away from the internet.

“He was already like a villain in this fight, and by the crowd’s response and also by his allegations or convictions or whatever. Now after this, he’s going to just have to weather the storm. Weather the storm, just (expletive) log off, bro. And don’t let that affect you. When you log off, just be in the gym, be around your people,” Adesanya said (via MMAjunkie.com).

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Israel Adesanya Suggests Gable Steveson Takes Time Off

Steveson made his official UFC debut in July when he knocked out Elisha Ellison at UFC 329. Just two months later, he stepped back into the Octagon against Sharaf and suffered a brutal KO loss.

That’s why Adesanya believes that Steveson needs to take some time off without any sparring to make sure his head is right.

“It was the way the head snapped back, and you see him just stiffen up. Those are the bad ones. Those are the ones where you’re like, ‘Oh (expletive).’ You’ve got to make sure this guy takes like five, six months no contact. Those are the ones that you’re throwing gang signs with the toes,” Adesanya said.

We’ll see if Steveson ends up taking any of the advice that Adesanya gave him, but given Adesanya is one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time, he would be wise to do so, as Adesanya himself has bounced back from bad knockout losses during his MMA career.