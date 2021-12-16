Jake Paul Plans to Work With UFC Superstar to Become MMA Fighter

According to YouTube sensation Jake Paul, he’ll try his hand at being a mixed martial artist.

“The Problem Child” is set to box former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley for the second time. They’re scheduled to fight on December 18, 2021, via Showtime PPV.

Paul fully expects to defeat “The Chosen One” and continue competing in bigger and bigger fights. And he won’t just stick with boxing, he told the media on Thursday.

Paul plans to compete as a mixed martial artist in the future, and to prepare for the new sport, he’ll enlist the help of former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

“People seem to forget that I was a state wrestler, Division 1 in Ohio, one of the hardest wrestling states,” Paul said via MMA Junkie. “I don’t see why if I can do boxing at this high of a level that I couldn’t do MMA at this high of a level.

“I’m gonna go get coached up by Jav Mendez, Team Khabib, and that’s that. They’re down, 100 percent.”

The latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: UFC’s Tony Ferguson Dismissed: ‘Too Far Over the Hill’