Jamahal Hill Announces Big Career Move

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill has announced he is moving up to the heavyweight division for his next fight.

The 35-year-old Hill has not fought since June 2025, when he lost a decision to Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC Baku. Overall, Hill has lost his last three fights in a row, so he knows he needs to make a drastic change to revive his UFC career. That change will consist of a move up to the UFC’s heaviest weight class.

Jamahal Hill Reveals Big Career Change

Speaking on his podcast in the wake of UFC Freedom 250, Hill officially announced he is moving up to the UFC heavyweight division for his next fight.

“I’m gonna go ahead and say it now: I’m going to heavyweight,” Hill announced on his podcast.

“That’s the announcement. Breaking news. So, I’m officially going to say it. I’m going to heavyweight. It’s been something I’ve been working on now for a few months, putting on the necessary weight and putting on the muscle and everything like that to move up. Yeah, wouldn’t it be better if I came back and won the heavyweight title? I think double champ is better than two-time champ. I like the way it sounds.”

He even has his first callout: Josh Hokit.

“As far as Hokit goes, that’s what I want. That’s exactly the fight I want,” Hill said.

Jamahal Hill is the Latest Light Heavyweight to Move Up to Heavyweight

With this announcement, Hill becomes the latest light heavyweight fighter to make the move up to the UFC’s heaviest weight division.

We already saw Alex Pereira move up and lose to Ciryl Gane at UFC Freedom 250. This summer, another former top light heavyweight, Johnny Walker, takes on Ante Delija at UFC Belgrade. On that same card, another former 205er in Aleksandar Rakic takes on Marcin Tybura. So, this has become a popular move for former light heavyweights in recent years, as fighters don’t want to have to cut as much weight and would prefer to move up to the UFC’s heaviest weight class instead.

Hill called out Hokit for his UFC heavyweight debut, and it will be interesting to see if the UFC gives him what he wants, because Hokit is the No. 4 ranked heavyweight, and Hill is just the No. 6 ranked light heavyweight. The UFC may give Hill that fight if they don’t have something better in mind for Hokit, but given the meteoric rise that Hokit is on in the UFC heavyweight division, it feels like he will fight someone who is already ranked in the top five at heavyweight next.

Either way, this is a big move for Hill as he looks to get his career back on track following three straight losses. He’s obviously a very talented fighter, and the fact that he was once a UFC champion proves just that. But he needs to get back on track, and maybe this move to heavyweight will be just what the doctor ordered for him.