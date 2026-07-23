Jamall Emmers Books Fight for UFC Sacramento

Jamall Emmers is back in action. The featherweight fighter returns on August 22 in Sacramento, California. He takes on knockout artist Lerryan Douglas in a 3-round fight in the featherweight division.

Multiple sources have confirmed the fight to Heavy.com. Both fighters are currently on a winning streak. Emmers won his last two fights while Douglas won his last six fights. The fight takes place at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.

Going For Three In A Row

Jamall Emmers had already over twenty fights on his professional record when he signed with the UFC in 2020. The American fighter won multiple titles in the regional scene and put some high-caliber wins together against names like Cory Sandhagen and Alexander Hernandez. Emmers failed to earn a contract in 2018 during the Contender Series, but after four fights in a row by finish, the UFC signed him in 2020. Emmers had a difficult start with one win in his first three UFC fights. In 2023, he beat 23-0 Khusein Askhabov via unanimous decision.

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A couple of months later, he was on the wrong side of a controversial split decision against Jack Jenkins. Emmers closed out the year with a stoppage win over Dennis Buzukja. Unfortunately for the American fighter, he got finished in the beginning of 2024 against Nate Landwehr. This was the last time Emmers lost. Last year, Emmers put together back-to-back wins for the first time in the UFC. He beat both Gabriel Miranda and Hyder Amil. Emmers will now try to win three in a row for the first time since his arrival in the UFC when he takes on Lerryan Douglas.

Very Promising Debut And Violent Finisher

Douglas started his professional career in 2023. The Brazilian fighter won his first four fights, but after that he struggled. Between 2014 and 2023, Douglas won only four of his scheduled nine fights. But since his loss against Isaac Thomson, Douglas has been on a winning streak. Douglas knocked out both Ivan Tena and Nathan Ghareeb, which gave him a chance to fight for the interim featherweight title at the LFA promotion against Javier Reyes. Douglas won the fight via knockout in the second round.

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The win set him up to fight for the undisputed title six months later against champion Elijah Johns. Douglas knocked out Johns in the second round to win the prestigious LFA featherweight title. He then got the call to fight for a UFC contract last year during the Contender Series. Douglas impressed with a 36-second knockout over Cam Teague. Obviously, UFC President Dana White awarded the Brazilian fighter a UFC contract. In March this year, Douglas made his UFC debut against Julian Erosa. Douglas knocked out the American fighter in the first round. Now he takes on Emmers and hopes to extend his winning streak to seven.

UFC Sacramento (Golden 1 Center) – August 22nd